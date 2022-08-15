This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop deal cuts the price down to $500

One of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a versatile computing experience is by getting a 2-in-1 laptop. One of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find right now is at Lenovo, where you can get the IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $500. This price makes for a savings of $330, as the impressive 2-in-1 laptop typically costs $830. If the performance capabilities of a laptop combined with the touchscreen functionality of a tablet sounds enticing to you, grab one of the best laptop deals available in the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Free next-business-day delivery is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo is almost always among the best laptop brands, and one of the reasons for it is its many lineups of computing devices designed to provide solutions for people of varying needs. Students, parents, and professionals on a budget will love the value and versatility of the IdeaPad lineup. As this deal on the IdeaPad Flex 5 illustrates, you can get a lot of computing capability in a very affordable price point. As spec’d for this deal, the IdeaPad Flex 5 has a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of fast solid-state storage. This makes for plenty of storage for your favorite apps, games, and digital content. It also puts the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 among some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, as it doesn’t hold back on features.

When it comes to digital content, movies and other media come to life with the IdeaPad Flex 5’s 14-inch, Full HD screen. It also has its own Full HD camera, which makes it great for creating content of your own. Also contributing to content creation is the touchscreen capabilities of the IdeaPad Flex 5. It comes with Lenovo’s Digital Pen, which makes creating artwork, editing photos, and taking notes in class incredibly immersive and intuitive. Security features include a fingerprint reader, and despite its smaller size, the IdeaPad Flex 5 uses Windows 11 Home 64 as its operating system. Long battery life, fast-charging capabilities, and the ability to output to 4K external displays round out the most attractive features of the IdeaPad Flex 5.

Whether you’re looking for versatility, performance, or affordability, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 fits the bill. Currently you can grab it for just $500 at Lenovo, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $830. Free next-business-day delivery is included with your purchase.

