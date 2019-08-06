Amazon drops huge discounts up to 60% off on Lenovo IdeaPad laptops

Share

With a new school year just around the corner, it is important for every college student who is going back to campus to equip themselves with the right tech for their studies. For the budget-conscious who are looking for less expensive but quality laptops, Amazon has you covered. Amazon just dropped the prices of Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inches laptops by up to 60% off. It’s not the latest IdeaPad laptop (S940) but it holds up with other name-brand laptops.

We’ve gathered some of the most discounted laptop deals in different price ranges for you to pick. It’s never too early to shop back-to-school laptop deals and you can expect more as Labor Day approaches. Check them out below and get yours as quick as you can while stocks still last.

LENOVO IDEAPAD 330-15IGM INTEL QUAD CORE CELERON, 4GB RAM, 500 GB HDD – $254 (21% OFF)

For students and even working professionals, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15IGM lets you take your tasks home with you. It runs with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM so you can do multitasking in between programs while its 500GB of hard drive storage gives you enough space to store your important files.

The Lenovo IdeaPad has a 15-inch LED widescreen display with a 1,366 x 768 resolution that gives a sharp and colorful display for a clearer view. It also has built-in stereo speakers and HD webcam, with 2 USB ports and an HDMI slot. Originally priced at $323, Amazon cuts it by $69 so you can now get it for only $254.

LENOVO IDEAPAD 130 AMD A6-9225, 8GB RAM, 500GB HDD – $399 (60% OFF)

With the Lenovo Ideapad 130, you can switch from studying to playing games with ease. It has the 7th-generation AMD A6-9225 dual-core processor, giving users aeliable performance right when you need it. Its 15.6-inch of HD display has an energy-efficient LED backlight for saving power, but its 2-cell battery may only last up to a few hours depending on usage and other factors.

You can play most standard games with this laptop as it has 8GB of RAM, 500GB of HDD storage, and operates with AMD Radeon R4 integrated graphics. Get this now for only $399 as Amazon gives a whopping $600 discount from its listed price of $999.

LENOVO IDEAPAD 330 INTEL QUAD-CORE I7-8550U, 12GB RAM, 1TB SSD – $889 (56% OFF)

For students who love playing games to release some steam, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is a good option. It works with the 8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i7-8550U processor with Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620 capable of running decent games. It has a 15.6-inch touchscreen HD LED-backlit display and two 1.5-watts speakers with Dolby Audio Processing for a complete watching experience.

It normally sells for $1,999 but Amazon is offering a whopping $1,110 discount, bringing it down to just $889. Take advantage of this great opportunity and bring home one now while stocks last.

Looking for other great deals? Check out more laptop deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.