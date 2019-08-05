Computing

HP drops $540 off the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop plus a free Mindframe headset

William Hank
By
hp back to school sale on omen gaming laptop and headset 17t

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a 16-year-old Fortnite world champion, back-to-school season is a great time to score savings on a new gaming laptop. We’ve uncovered plenty of laptop deals as summer enters its dog days, but for those looking to mix work and play in the best kind of way, a gaming laptop might be your best bet.

HP began their back-to-school savings early this summer, offering deep discounts on its Omen line of gaming laptops as far back as mid-July. The latest HP deal might be the best one so far this year, however. Now, you can score an HP Omen 17t1600-1060 gaming laptop, plus a free Omen Mindframe headset for just $1,060 when using the promo code BTSSTACK10. Act now and score yourself some great HP savings.

HP produces some great 17-inch laptops, like the Envy 17, but the Omen 17t is its largest and most powerful dedicated gaming laptop. The Omen 17t boasts a 17.3-inch diagonal FHD, WLED-backlit, 1920×1080 display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for supremely sharp visuals and gameplay. The Omen 17t keyboard is as solid as you’ll find in any gaming laptop in its class. It features Dragon Red backlighting, highlighted WASD, customizable macros, and 26-key rollover anti-ghosting to consistently capture every keystroke.

Beneath the hood, the HP Omen 17t pairs powerful performance with impressive memory and storage specs. IntelCore i7 processors supply the power, while NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics enables enhanced gaming experiences. HP offers custom configurations for gamers, ranging from “casual gamer” to “esports pro,” and the most affordable option will get you 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, including 16GB of dedicated Intel Optane memory, for faster and smoother computing times.

Now just $1,060 (down from its original $1,600 price tag), the Omen 17t is already a steal, but what puts this deal over the top is the free Omen Mindframe headset. Gaming headsets are a popular purchase for gamers looking to build out their systems, and the Omen Mindframe is a solid option. With FrostCap active earcup cooling technology, the Mindframe stays comfortable during long gaming sessions. Experience immersive in-game soundscapes with 7.1 virtual surround sound, and customizable RBG lighting and effects that let you give your gaming headset a personal touch. Normally $200, it’s already on the affordable end, but getting one for free with your new Omen 17t gaming laptop is just icing on the cake.

Heading back to school may be a bummer for some, but you can at least do it in style by showing up with some fresh HP Omen gaming gear. 

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to make a background transparent in Photoshop -- without going crazy
HP Envy Curved 34
Product Review

HP blends retro midcentury design with modern technology in this all-in-one PC

If you’re tired of boring desktop designs, be prepared to be wowed with HP’s gorgeous Envy Curved AIO 34. This all-in-one combines modern silicon options with mid-century modern aesthetics, making it a focal point of any desk.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Samsuun laptop leaked photo
Computing

Photos of Samsung’s upcoming Windows laptop have leaked online

Photos were leaked on Twitter of what may be Samsung’s newest Windows laptop, the Galaxy Book S. If so, the newest Galaxy Book laptop will be very different from its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 2.
Posted By Anita George
intel xe graphics everything you need to know inel
Computing

Intel's discrete GPUs will make a big splash in 2020. Here's what we know so far

Did you hear? Intel is working on a series of dedicated graphics cards. It's based on Intel's 12th-generation graphics architecture and it has ex-AMD Radeon developers working on it. It could be impressively powerful too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp envy 13 review 8
Computing

Who says a budget laptop can't do the trick? These two options nail the formula

The ZenBook 13 UX333 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops under $1,000, offering great performance and build quality for the price. But HP's 2019 Envy 13 is providing a real challenge.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Playstation character wall at E3 2018
Computing

E3 leaks personal information of thousands of journalists

The details of thousands of journalists has been leaked by the organizers of E3. The Entertainment Software Association had a publicly accessible document on its website showing names, phone numbers, and home addresses of journalists.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

These are the best processors money can buy, no matter how much you can spend

Looking to upgrade your current processor, or build a new PC from scratch? We've selected the best processors at a variety of price points, so you can enjoy maximum performance regardless of your budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Capital one credit card use stock photo
Computing

These 5 data breaches have left the biggest mark on Americans

Hacking used to be the esoteric provenance of a small circle of computer wizards showing off their skills to one another. Now, it is a common, global phenomenon affecting millions. These are the five biggest consumer data breach incidents…
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

Say goodbye to the 15-inch MacBook Pro — the 16-inch model could replace it

The 15-inch MacBook Pro could be on the way out, according to a new report from IHS Markit. The report claims it will be replaced by the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, although its dates seem a bit on the suspicious side.
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 3
Computing

The mysterious 16-inch MacBook Pro may get a completely redesigned keyboard

An all-new MacBook Pro is on the horizon, with Apple said to equip its new laptop with a 16-inch display and powerful processors. We’ve got everything you need to know here, from price and performance to release date and rumors.
Posted By Alex Blake
microsoft surface studio specs features price availability lifestyle 3 1
Computing

The next Surface Studio could break the mold with a modular design

Check out all the latest news, rumors and reports about the Microsoft Surface Studio 3. We're covering why Microsoft is focusing on a modular design, expected upgrades, and other info about the upcoming desktop.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple macbook air md711lla amazon renewed
Deals

Need an affordable Mac laptop? Amazon deal cuts $611 off this Apple MacBook Air

If you want to get your hands on an 11.6-inch Apple Macbook Air, Amazon is offering a 61% discount on a renewed version. Take this sleek laptop home for $389. You may also qualify to knock another $50 off with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
hp 15 inch laptop bundle back to school deal notebook pack
Deals

Back-to-school alert: HP drops 41% off this 15-inch laptop with wireless mouse

With HP’s Back to School Sale, you can get the HP Notebook 15-bs121nr bundled with one HP X3000 Cobalt Blue wireless mouse and an HP Reversible Neoprene sleeve for only $330 instead of $557.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Lenovo Chromebook s340
Computing

New line of Lenovo Chromebooks feature Intel processors and eye-catching colors

Lenovo will be coming out with new Chromebooks soon, according to a video posted by the laptop manufacturer. These laptops will be outfitted with new colors and processors, among other features. Here’s what to expect.
Posted By Anita George