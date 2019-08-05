Share

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a 16-year-old Fortnite world champion, back-to-school season is a great time to score savings on a new gaming laptop. We’ve uncovered plenty of laptop deals as summer enters its dog days, but for those looking to mix work and play in the best kind of way, a gaming laptop might be your best bet.

HP began their back-to-school savings early this summer, offering deep discounts on its Omen line of gaming laptops as far back as mid-July. The latest HP deal might be the best one so far this year, however. Now, you can score an HP Omen 17t1600-1060 gaming laptop, plus a free Omen Mindframe headset for just $1,060 when using the promo code BTSSTACK10. Act now and score yourself some great HP savings.

HP produces some great 17-inch laptops, like the Envy 17, but the Omen 17t is its largest and most powerful dedicated gaming laptop. The Omen 17t boasts a 17.3-inch diagonal FHD, WLED-backlit, 1920×1080 display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for supremely sharp visuals and gameplay. The Omen 17t keyboard is as solid as you’ll find in any gaming laptop in its class. It features Dragon Red backlighting, highlighted WASD, customizable macros, and 26-key rollover anti-ghosting to consistently capture every keystroke.

Beneath the hood, the HP Omen 17t pairs powerful performance with impressive memory and storage specs. IntelCore i7 processors supply the power, while NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics enables enhanced gaming experiences. HP offers custom configurations for gamers, ranging from “casual gamer” to “esports pro,” and the most affordable option will get you 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD, including 16GB of dedicated Intel Optane memory, for faster and smoother computing times.

Now just $1,060 (down from its original $1,600 price tag), the Omen 17t is already a steal, but what puts this deal over the top is the free Omen Mindframe headset. Gaming headsets are a popular purchase for gamers looking to build out their systems, and the Omen Mindframe is a solid option. With FrostCap active earcup cooling technology, the Mindframe stays comfortable during long gaming sessions. Experience immersive in-game soundscapes with 7.1 virtual surround sound, and customizable RBG lighting and effects that let you give your gaming headset a personal touch. Normally $200, it’s already on the affordable end, but getting one for free with your new Omen 17t gaming laptop is just icing on the cake.

Heading back to school may be a bummer for some, but you can at least do it in style by showing up with some fresh HP Omen gaming gear.

