HP Spring Sale: Up to 52% off bestselling laptops and free shipping

HP Spectre x360 16 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP currently has a huge Spring sale on with substantial discounts on many different laptops from the inexpensive HP Pavilion to the highly sought-after HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. With hundreds of dollars to be saved, these are the laptop deals you need to check out. Below, we’ve picked out some highlights but the best idea is to take a look for yourself by clicking the button below. There are dozens of laptops to choose from.

What to shop for in the HP Spring sale

With HP being one of the best laptop brands out there, whatever you buy in the HP Spring sale is sure to be great. The cheapest laptop in the sale is the which is down to $220 from $330. It’s pretty basic but its Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage suits ChromeOS well. It’s perfect for simple tasks or for your child’s first system.

A much more high-end option is the which is down to $1,250 from $1,600. The $350 saving is particularly great when you consider this is the latest model. One of the best laptops around, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its 16-inch 2.8K OLED touch display with HDR 400 support, up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and anti-reflective properties. It looks great and it also offers an HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with a privacy shutter and temporal noise reduction. Together, it’s all perfect for working as well as relaxing.

For a great standard laptop, check out the which is reduced by $450 so it’s just $550. It has an Intel Core i7-1355U processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Good battery life and audio by B&O elevate its position as a good all-rounder. It’s perfect for everyday use thanks to its core specs.

We’ve picked out just a few of the laptops on sale in the HP Spring sale. It’s an impressive sale with lots of great models heavily discounted. We’ve highlighted some of the most popular models but that doesn’t mean your favorite option isn’t available by clicking the button below. Take a look for yourself to see what appeals.

