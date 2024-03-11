 Skip to main content
This HP gaming laptop is discounted from $800 to $500

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

One of the best value gaming laptop deals today is over at Best Buy. You can buy an HP Victus gaming laptop for just $500 instead of $800. While it may not have the latest gaming hardware, it’s still excellent value for those who want to play some slightly older games or tweak the detail settings on other titles. While the $300 discount applies, we’re taking a quick look at what this HP Victus offers.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

HP may not feature in our look at the best gaming laptop brands but it’s a big name in the world of best laptop brands overall. With the HP Victus gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card.

We’re super impressed to see 512GB of SSD storage as we were expecting just 256GB at this price. That gives you plenty of room to install a few different games with many titles taking up a lot more than they used to. We’d have preferred to have seen 16GB of memory but it’s not too big a loss depending on the games you play. Gaming fans will note that the graphics card used is one or two generations behind the current best gaming laptops but the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 remains more than capable of playing many of the latest games without a hitch.

The graphics card is teamed up with a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 144Hz refresh ate and anti-glare properties. The refresh rate means no need to worry about motion blur so it’ll look great at all times. The laptop also has a cool looking backlit keyboard while there’s an enlarged touchpad, and an integrated numeric keypad.

Other useful features continue to come. These include HP Fast Charge so you can get from 0 to 50% charge in about 30 minutes, while there’s an HP Wide Vision HD camera with wide-angle field of view. The display also has micro-edges so you can squeeze a larger screen into a smaller shell.

It all adds up to ensure that the HP Victus is an appealing option for gamers on a budget. In particular, we’re thinking it’s great for students or those short on space and money. It normally costs $800 but right now, it’s down to $500 at Best Buy making it a super tempting proposition.

