Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Lucas Coll
By
HP Omen 15 review
Joel Chokkatu/Digital Trends

HP built its reputation on affordable and work-focused Windows desktops and laptops for the office and the classroom, but this computer maker also offers some under-rated gems in the competitive world of PC gaming. Long gone are the days when you had to shell out a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is being discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop for work and play, read on.

HP Omen 15T Gaming Laptop

The most popular Omen laptop, and arguably the best choice for most people, is the excellent HP Omen 15T which is one of our favorite midrange gaming laptops. This gaming PC packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display, putting it in a good size category for a daily-use laptop that’s big enough for work and gaming but not too bulky to carry around in a backpack.

Several configurations of the HP Omen 15T are marked down right now for this back-to-school sale, but our top pick is this updated 2019 version that packs a 9th-generation Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU (part of Nividia’s new lineup of 16-series graphics cards). This PC rings in at just $750 after a $250 discount.

Alternatively, you can grab this HP Omen 15T model which has some last-gen hardware but still boasts very solid specs with its 8th-gen i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU, and boosted 16GB of RAM. A $240 discount knocks this one down to $1,040.

Buy at HP

HP Omen 17T Gaming Laptop

If you want something a bit bigger, then the HP Omen 17T is another option. With a 17.3-inch Full HD display, the Omen 17T is in the “desktop replacement” category and gives you some increased screen real estate. Just bear in mind that it’s naturally not going to be as comfortable to lug around as the more standard-sized HP Omen 15T models, so this might be a better option for a work and gaming laptop that’s going to remain mostly stationary.

As with the Omen 15T, there are a few different configurations of the HP Omen 17T laptop on sale right now. The best ones include this Omen 17T which comes loaded with an 8th-generation Intel i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU, all for $860 after a $230 discount.

An even beefier pick is this HP Omen 17T with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a powerful Nvidia GT 1070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM – a very good choice for playing modern games at high settings, with this model ringing in at $1,200 after a nice $300 savings.

Buy at HP

Looking for more great laptop deals? Find Chromebook deals, summer sales, back-to-school savings, and much more on our curated deals page.

