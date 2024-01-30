 Skip to main content
This HP 17-inch laptop is discounted from $500 to $300 today

If you want a new laptop with a relatively large screen but you’re on a tight budget, don’t worry because there are offers like HP’s $200 discount for the HP Laptop 17t. From an original price of $500, the device is down to a more affordable $300, but only for a limited time because the bargain is part of HP’s Winter Savings Blowout sale. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings disappear, so if you want to make sure that you get this laptop at 40% off, don’t hesitate with your purchase — go for it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The standout feature of the HP Laptop 17t is its 17.3-inch display that offers HD+ resolution. The size makes it an excellent screen for managing spreadsheets and creating presentations, and it’s also great for watching streaming shows and checking social media whenever you take a break. The large display affects the laptop’s portability, but its slim and sleek design tries to make up for it as it’s easy to slide into a laptop bag.

The HP Laptop 17t isn’t a powerhouse like the best laptops, but it’s more than enough for daily activities with its Intel N200 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, in addition to 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is typical for entry-level laptops. It also offers plenty of storage space for your files in its 256GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so there’s no need to install an operating system yourself.

There are loads of laptop deals that you can find online, but if you want a budget-friendly device with a large screen, it will be tough to find a better offer than the $200 discount for the HP Laptop 17t from HP’s Winter Savings Blowout sale. From a sticker price of $500, it’s on sale for only $300, for excellent value for money. There’s a chance that stocks of the HP Laptop 17t run out quickly though, so if you don’t want that to happen while you’re still mulling over the purchase, you better stop thinking about it and go ahead with completing the transaction.

