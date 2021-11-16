Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals are here, with some great offers on everything from cheap Chromebooks to 2-in-1 convertibles and even gaming machines. Retailers have launched their sales early this year due to ongoing shortages, and with the best Black Friday deals already dropping, now’s the time to shop — if the item you want goes out of stock before you grab it, then you might not get another chance before 2022.

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook or Windows laptop then we don’t have to tell you that Lenovo makes some of the best, and to give you a head start, we’ve rounded up the best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals right here. There’s also little worry about missing out on any better Black Friday laptop deals that come along later thanks to Best Buy’s Black Friday Price Guarantee, which will refund you the difference if an item you buy gets a deeper discount later. That means you get the best price no matter what.

Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals: Best offers today

Why buy:

About as cheap as a new brand-name laptop can get

Compact, carry-friendly 11-inch size

Cloud-based Chrome OS is convenient and light on resources

Built-in HD webcam and mic is handy for team projects and online classes

One of the best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals (as well as one of the Black Friday Chromebook deals) we’ve seen so far is this Lenovo Chromebook 3. Its AMD A6 mobile processor, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of flash storage are simple specs to be sure, but since it runs on Google’s Chrome operating system, it’s light on resources and great for basic tasks like writing and editing documents, browsing the web, and studying online.

The built-in HD webcam and mic also make this a viable contender for team-based work projects, online classes, and other instances where video calls are necessary, and at 11.6 inches, you can take the Lenovo Chromebook 3 with you anywhere. At this price, this Chromebook is just about the cheapest brand-name laptop you’re going to find now, and it’s a cheap way to give Chrome OS a spin if you’ve been thinking about it. It would also make for a fine backup laptop, a cheap work machine for travel, or a gift for a young techie you know.

Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 Laptop — $750, was $950

Why buy:

Versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen design

Great hardware for productivity and entertainment

13.3-inch 1080p touch display looks good and strikes a perfect balance between utility and portability

Sleek, attractive design with pleasant-feeling fabric cover

You can always be sure that there are plenty of 2-in-1 laptop deals to be had during big sales like this, as these convertible computers are all the rage nowadays. Lenovo has been at the forefront of the 2-in-1 revolution with excellent laptops like the new Yoga 6, a versatile 13-inch powerhouse that pairs great hardware with a great-looking 1080p touch display. That Full HD touchscreen folds backward on its 360-degree hinge, letting you use this laptop much like a tablet. You can also prop it up in tent mode for enjoying some entertainment (or doing anything else that doesn’t require a keyboard).

Despite its smaller size, this Lenovo laptop is all muscle under the hood: It’s loaded with a snappy AMD Ryzen 7 paired with 16GB of RAM, which is more than sufficient for tackling heavy workloads. For storage, you’ve got a 512GB SSD which provides plenty of solid-state storage for all your software and files. The slim, lightweight chassis and thin-bezel design also look great, and the soft fabric cover on the back of the display panel offers a pleasant tactile experience that completes the package. If you’re after a powerful 2-in-1 for less than a grand, it doesn’t get much better than the Lenovo Yoga 6.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,250, was $1,450

Why buy:

Durable construction to handle being carried and moved around

Stylus pen is included and stows neatly away when not in use

Impressive speakers for a laptop

Excellent performance and generous battery life

Lenovo makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there (you’ll see the Lenovo name three times on that list if that’s any indication of the brand’s pedigree), and the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i is a shining example of this. It sports a durable aluminum frame that makes it easy to carry but tough enough to handle the rigors of everyday life, and its convertible form factor with 1080p multi-touch display adds some much-needed versatility. It includes the Active Pen right out of the box as well. When not in use, the stylus tucks away neatly inside the laptop. That’s even more impressive when you consider that the Yoga 9i’s super-slim body measures just 0.62-inch thick when closed.

This lightweight 2-in-1 ultrabook can go with you anywhere (something that’s made even easier by its excellent battery life), and with an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of memory, and a high-speed 512GB solid-state drive, it’s got muscle enough to handle just about any job, too. The built-in speakers are also perhaps the best we’ve heard on any Windows laptop, which is good news for anyone tired of thin-sounding, tinny audio. The Yoga 9i is hands-down one of the best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals for anybody looking for a premium, powerful 2-in-1, and it’s also one of the best Lenovo laptop of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 15 4K Gaming Laptop — $1,550, was $1,800

Why buy:

Excellent specs for laying the latest AAA titles at good settings

Gorgeous 4K Ultra HD display lets you get the most out of the hardware

Surprisingly light and thin for a beefy gaming laptop

Sturdy aluminum chassis cuts down on bulk without sacrificing durability

Gone are the days when gaming laptops (at least ones that were as able as their desktop counterparts) sported big, bulky frames and garish LED-riddled designs. The aptly named Legion Slim 7 is the sleekest of Lenovo’s 2021 Legion gaming laptop lineup, shattering stereotypes with its subtle aesthetics and 0.7-inch-thin aluminum chassis. The result is a powerful gaming laptop that you can take just about anywhere, and as a cherry on top, the 15.6-inch IPS screen has a 4K Ultra HD resolution.

And with hardware like this, you’ll be grateful for that 4K display: This Legion Slim 7 configuration combines the power of an AMD Ryzen 9 eight-core CPU with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. That’s one of Nvidia’s newer RTX 30-series graphics cards which is more than capable of handling the latest games at high settings. Better still? A whopping 1TB of SSD storage gives you all the space you need for your gaming library (well, maybe not every game in your library, but you’ve still got plenty of space for your favorites). Black Friday gaming laptop deals abound, but if you want to get your game on in glorious 4K, look no further than this one right here, which is one of the best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals going right now.

