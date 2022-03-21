Save $320 on this Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3050 today

Gamers who want to upgrade their laptops into reliable gaming machines shouldn’t waste time looking through laptop deals, as not all of these devices will be able to keep up with the demands of modern gaming. You shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming laptop deals if you don’t want to regret your purchase. One of the offers that you don’t want to miss is Lenovo’s $320 discount for the AMD-powered, sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to just $960 from its original price of $1,280.

While the AMD vs Intel debate continues, the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop does a fine job of showcasing the capabilities of AMD’s processors. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which makes it capable of running the latest games without any slowdowns or crashes, just like the best gaming laptops. You’ll also be able to better appreciate the graphics of today’s video games through the Lenovo Legion 5’s 17.3-inch Full HD screen, which features a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Every purchase of the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which offers access to a wide variety of games that you can download and play while your membership remains active. There won’t be a problem if you find yourself playing for several hours, as the gaming laptop features Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology, which includes an intelligent intake system, a turbo-charged dual fan design, and a quad-channel exhaust system, all combining to keep the Lenovo Legion 5 cool and running at peak performance. The gaming laptop also comes with the Lenovo Legion AI Engine, which automatically optimizes system performance whenever you launch a game.

If you think it’s time to upgrade to a powerful gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the 6th-generation Lenovo Legion 5. It’s currently available for just $960 from Lenovo, after a 25% discount that slashes $320 off its original price of $1,280. There’s no telling how long stocks will last, so you might want to hurry up and finalize your purchase. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations