Grab this Lenovo Legion gaming laptop while it’s $380 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

For gamers who are planning to invest in PC gaming but don’t want to spend on both gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, you should take a look at gaming laptop deals. You’ll be able to bring these machines anywhere, though not all of them are powerful enough to run today’s games without any issues. If you’re not sure what to buy, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Lenovo’s $380 discount for the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,050 from its original price of $1,430.

The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop is a smaller version of one of Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 15-inch display with Full HD resolution compared to the latter’s 16:10 aspect ratio and 16-inch display. However, it’s still a beast of a gaming machine, as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The laptop will give you a glimpse on why AMD is catching up in the AMD vs Intel debate, and 16GB of RAM is enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

The Lenovo Legion 5 will let you install and play games right away as it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in the gaming laptop’s 1TB SSD. It stays cool and quiet even after hours of playing with Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology, which features a dual-fan design with quad-channel exhaust systems and improved thermal fins, and an intelligent mode that uses A.I. so that even the most demanding games will keep running smoothly and lag-free.

If you want to purchase a gaming laptop, or if you’re planning to upgrade from your current model, you shouldn’t miss Lenovo’s offer for the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5. It’s on sale for $1,050, after a $380 discount to its original price of $1,430. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Lenovo Legion 5, then you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button while stocks of the gaming laptop are still available.

