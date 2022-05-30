 Skip to main content
Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop for Memorial Day

This year’s Lenovo Memorial Day sale is live, giving you the chance to buy the brand’s products at steal prices. If you’re specifically looking for gaming laptop deals, there’s no shortage of discounts from Lenovo, including this $220 price cut for the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5, which makes it more affordable at $880 compared to its original price of $1,100. You better hurry if you want to bag this offer though, as it could end at any moment.

Make the most out of the Memorial Day sales by purchasing a powerful gaming laptop like the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5. It’s part of the discussion between AMD vs Intel as it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 processor and 8GB of RAM for smooth gameplay with today’s most popular games. It’s not as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it’s more than enough for titles like Fortnite, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The device’s 256GB SSD provides ample storage for a few of these games with all the necessary updates.

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 120Hz refresh rate so that you can appreciate the graphics of modern video games. With Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology, the gaming laptop will keep running at peak performance even after hours of playing, while the Legion TrueStrike keyboard provides pinpoint precision with every press. Every purchase of the Lenovo Legion 5 also comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, which provides access to hundreds of titles so that you’ll never run out of games to play,

If you need a new gaming laptop, whether to replace an aging one or as your first investment, you’re in luck because this year’s Memorial Day laptop sales include a $220 discount for the sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5, which is a machine that won’t let you down. It’s currently on sale for just $880, 20% lower than its original price of $1,100. We’re not sure if the price cut will be available beyond Memorial Day, but there’s also the risk that stocks will run out — you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

