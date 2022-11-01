 Skip to main content
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper

Albert Bassili
By
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Lenovo has been a big hitter in the gaming laptop space recently, and while the Legion 5 Pro didn’t quite make it on our list of best gaming laptops, the Legion 5i Pro did, and they’re closely related. Of course, that also means that it costs a pretty penny, but luckily you can get it discounted at Walmart from the usual $2,020 down to $1,799, which is still a substantial $221 discount for a high-end gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

We’re happy to report that, right off the bat, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with an RTX 3070 Ti, one of the most powerful GPUs you’re going to find in a gaming laptop and one that’s going to allow you to run a lot of games on high settings. Even better, the screen has the superior 16:10 aspect ratio and 2K resolution, which is the sweet spot for a gaming laptop as far as tech goes, and it can even hit 240Hz refresh rate, although that may be a bit more difficult to achieve depending on the game you’re playing. The bigger screen also means a bigger keyboard and a full arrow key set, rather than the compressed one, so you’re getting an overall excellent keyboard writing experience with minimal to no flex. The touchpad is also a bit more centered, making it great for right-handed and left-handed folks.

As for the CPU, you get an Intel Core i7-12700H, a very recent i7 that’s both powerful and versatile, allowing you to play games, stream on Twitch, and get a bunch of productivity and editing work done. It also comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, the latest standard, and likely more than enough for most folks, although you can always upgrade it down the road if you want to. The only big downside is the lackluster battery life of around six to seven hours of general browsing and an hour or two when gaming, so you’ll always want to be plugged in, and the brick is quite large. The Legion 5 Pro also has a relatively small 512GB SSD, which isn’t a lot for gaming, so it’s worth considering one of the external hard drive deals to help with that issue.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a truly amazing gaming laptop that packs a punch, even though the battery life isn’t that great. Luckily, you can get it for a bit cheaper from Walmart for just $1,799 — $221 off its regular $2,020 price — although if you want a few more options, there are some great gaming laptop deals to check out.

