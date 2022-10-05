 Skip to main content
This is your chance to save over $500 on a powerful Lenovo gaming PC

Albert Bassili
By
A closeup view of a Lenovo Legion Tower 5i's ports and power button.

If you’re familiar with Lenovo, you may have heard of the Legion lineup of gaming computers, which is Lenovo’s version of Asus’ Republic of Gamers. What you may not be familiar with is that it also has some great desktops, and, in fact, the Legion Tower 5i made our list of best gaming desktops. And today you can even pick one up from Lenovo for a discounted price of $1,330, which is a whole $520 cheaper than the normal $1,850 price.

Why you should buy the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6

Right off the bat, we’ll let you know that the Legion Tower 5i comes with an RTX 3060, which is somewhat in the middle of GPUs but is still more than capable of running games at 1080p and 144Hz on high graphical settings, which is great if you’re aiming to play the big free-to-play games. That said, if you’re also looking at gaming monitor deals, you could probably push 2K resolution with the RTX 3060 if you’re willing to sacrifice some graphical quality. Of course, something that might keep you at a 1080p resolution is doing some streaming, which the Legion Tower 5i’s Intel i7-11700 processor can easily handle along with your game, especially since it’s a bit more powerful than the GPU in terms of relative performance, which makes the whole desktop just that more versatile.

We also appreciate that Lenovo is including 16GB of RAM in dual-channel mode with this PC, so you get a bit of extra performance that way. The Legion Tower 5i also has a 1TB SSD, which should be enough for most folks to start with and something we don’t often see in a lot of gaming PC deals at this price range. Of course, you can always upgrade the internals later, and while the PSU isn’t that powerful at only 650 watts, it should be able to handle multiple hard drives and possibly an RTX 3070 if you want to go that route in the future.

All in all, the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 has some great specs for a mid-level gaming desktop, and the discount from Lenovo bringing it down to $1,330 makes it a much better deal overall. If you’re not entirely sold on the desktop, check out some gaming laptop deals for a few interesting alternatives.

