The weeks and days leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2019 have been filled with early deals that rocketed our sky-high expectations. Now that the highly anticipated 48-hour sale is upon us, it is time to enjoy more exciting discounts on small appliances, smart home products, 4K TVs, and more.

Planning to buy an air purifier? If you don’t want to shell out over $300 on a Dyson Air Purifier, Levoit air purifier is a great budget option. Having an air purifier can greatly increase comfort inside your home, especially during summertime to ensure you’re staying cool and breathing clean air at all times. It filters airborne allergens that can be trapped inside an air-conditioned space. And if your family’s well-being is not enough reason the click the Buy Now button, these Prime Day deals should make your decision a little bit easier. Check out these massive price cuts on Levoit air purifiers where you can get one on Amazon for up to 45% less.

Levoit LV-H132 Compact True HEPA Air Purifier – 45% Off

levoit air purifiers amazon prime day 2019 deal lv h132 compact true hepa purifier

The Levoit LV-H132 is one of our picks for the best air purifiers for allergies. This compact device features a three-stage filtration system — the pre-filter, true high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, and high-efficiency activated carbon filter. Place it on a desk in your bedroom or any similar space to eliminate allergens, odors, and other air contaminants.

Normally $90, the Levoit LV-H132 Compact True HEPA Air Purifier is now down to $50 on Amazon. This deal is only available for 24 hours, starting at 10 a.m. PT today.

Levoit Vista 200 True HEPA Air Purifier – 30% Off

levoit air purifiers amazon prime day 2019 deal vista 200 true hepa purifier

Breathe easy with the Vista 200 desktop air purifier. It uses Levoit’s three-stage filtration system to catch both fine and large airborne particles. With just a touch, this air purifier can clear your room of pet dander, small allergens, and smoke.

Get the Levoit Vista 200 True HEPA Air Purifier from Amazon at just $63. This 30% deal on this usually $90 compact air purifier is only live for 24 hours, starting at 10 a.m. PT today.

Make the most out of Amazon Prime Day 2019. Constantly check our curated deals page to stay up to date with tech discounts that may pop up any time during this 48-hour retail event.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

