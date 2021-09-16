  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now, you can buy one of the best 4K TVs out there for less, courtesy of an awesome deal on the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV at Walmart. Normally priced at $2,000, you can snap it up for just $1,500, saving you a huge $500 on the usual price. A fantastic OLED TV in every way, this is an offer you’re really not going to want to miss out on. Expect stock to be strictly limited when it’s being sold at this great a price.

One of the best OLED TVs currently out there, the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV is not to be missed. It offers a truly exceptional picture as you’d expect from one of the best TV brands currently in existence. In conjunction with its a9 Gen 4 A.I. processor 4K, it uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to ensure your content looks its best no matter what you’re doing or watching.

Useful modes such as a dedicated gaming mode ensure the lowest input lag possible and a blur-free experience whether you’re watching sports or fast-moving action sequences, or playing the latest games. Other features like an easy-to-use Magic Remote as well as LG’s webOS makes it a breeze to navigate, too, ensuring that you get to enjoy everything your TV can offer you. Everything about the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV is really convenient and feels high-end to use.

Ultimately, it’s the picture quality that will make you fall in love with the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV and at $500 off, this is a truly fantastic time to upgrade to the wonders of OLED. Available at Walmart right now, we can’t see stock lasting for long so grab it now so you don’t miss out.

