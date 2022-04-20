This 55-inch OLED TV from LG is $400 off today

One of the most exciting things about OLED TV deals is that the TVs you’ll get use self-lit pixels and advanced gaming technology like Nvidia G-Sync to give you the most authentic entertainment and gaming experience. This particular one gets even better, as it’s one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find. Walmart has slashed the price of the LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K Smart TV so you can pick it up for just $1,097, enjoying a $400 discount from its regular $1,497 price. That’s no doubt one of the best Walmart TV deals available today.

The LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K Smart TV automatically adjusts picture and sound, and showcases rich colors at a wide angle to bring unseen details to life. You’ll love watching your favorite shows on this TV since through deep-learning algorithms, the a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K detects genres and scenes to give you the perfect sound and picture quality. Also, the AI Sound Pro balances volume levels when you switch sources and up-mixes output before you get comfortable in your favorite spot. Gaming is on another level, as the C1 is both G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, and a game optimizer and auto low-latency mode make sure games run smoothly with minimal input lag and fast response times.

If you want a TV with optimal entertainment access, you’ll love this LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV that gives owners access to a host of streaming services and apps, including Hulu, Netflix, Sling, Disney+, and Apple TV+. The Magic Remote with button shortcuts and voice control will help you find your favorites faster.

This deal is one of the best LG TV deals you’ll find today, as it offers tremendous entertainment with a big discount. You can pick up the LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K Smart TV from Walmart for $1,097 — that’s $400 off its regular price of $1,497. We don’t know when the offer will end, so if you want to level up your entertainment and gaming experience, don’t waste any more time. Hit the Buy Now button while it’s on.

