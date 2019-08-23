Has the rising temperature finally got under your skin? As much as you want to relish the last few days of summer wearing your most carefree outfits, it could prove to be such a pain when you find yourself seeking ways to stay fresh. Portable air conditioners could just be the break you’re looking for in the absence of central air conditioning. Amazon has a deal that lets you cool off with $100 in savings on an LG portable air conditioner (<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">LP1215GXR)</span>. With the 21% price cut, its usual price of $480 comes down to a more affordable $380. Plus, you stand to slash off an extra $50 discount on top of the sale price upon credit approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card.

To gauge a portable air conditioner‘s cooling capacity, you will need to check for the BTU, or British Thermal Unit as it is a key performance indicator. In layman’s terms, the higher the BTU, the larger the area it cools. The LG LP1215GXR is packed with 12,000 BTU that means it is ideal for rooms up to 300 square feet. If you’re gearing up for college this coming fall, this could be beneficial or a modest luxury you can consider as standard dorm rooms usually range between 200 to 250 square feet. Its black exterior allows it to simply blend in with your existing decor while the intuitive LED display adds a modern touch to its classic look.

More than a sleek portable AC, LG’s LP1215GXR doubles up as a dehumidifier that reduces 1.2 pints of moisture per hour, or a cumulative 28.8 pints on average daily. A fan can also be set in place to circulate air before the room gets stuffy. Its best asset, of course, is the convenience it poses on mobility especially with wheels integrated into its construction. Unlike traditionally mounted air conditioners, you can simply install this 3-in-1 unit in any room as long as it’s plugged into a socket compatible to 115V. With all the necessary accessories included in the kit, window orientation should be the least of your worries but it is highly advisable that you position it near a proper drain.

The LG LP1215GXR may not make for the quietest appliance out there at 60 decibels but it does allow you to kick back yet still have tabs on its digital thermostat with a full-functioning remote. With an innovative dehumidification function that mixes warm air with cool air, over-cooling is less likely going to be an issue and with washable filters, you can opt for a hassle-free clean under running water. Beat the heat before it gets worse with an LG Portable Air Conditioner (LP1215GXR) available for $100 less on Amazon.

