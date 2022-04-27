Multiple OLED TV models and sizes drop to $1,000 at Best Buy

Watching your favorite movies on a 4K OLED TV is a game-changer. Not only do these panels provide an incredible amount of detail but they provide incredible contrast and vivid colors. But OLED TVs can be pricey, which is why we’re always on the lookout for some great OLED TV deals so you can get this great technology in your living room.

One of the best places to find 4K TV deals is Best Buy, and the retailer just slashed the prices on two of our favorite OLED TVs from LG. As part of the Best Buy TV deals, you can pick up the 48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV or the slightly older 55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV. These top-of-the-line TVs are priced at just $1,000, which is a $200 discount from their original price tag of $1,200. Keep reading to discover what makes these TVs truly special.

LG 48-inch C1 OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,200

The LG C1 series is legendary among image-quality enthusiasts, and the LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV is no exception. It offers some of the best visuals of any TV on the market, with vivid details and vibrant colors that you won’t find on any other TV in this price range. That’s why we named it one of the best OLED TVs in 2022. Each pixel is self-lit, which means you can achieve perfect blacks and intense contrast when watching movies or playing games. The panel also gives you access to over a billion rich colors, giving you an unparalleled viewing experience. Under the hood, the a9 Gen4 AI processor delivers automatic image and sound adjustments based on the content you’re watching, giving you an optimal experience each time. You also get automatic upscaling to 4K if you view lower-resolution content. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be glad to know that the C1 is Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible. That means you’ll get almost no tearing or ghosting, even when playing fast-paced titles. Today, you can get the 48-inch LG C1 for a discount by hitting the Buy Now button below, so don’t miss out!

LG 55-inch A1 OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,200

If you’re looking for a slightly bigger panel, you should check out the 55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV. It perfectly shows why LG is consistently on our list of the best TV brands, from its premium features to its outstanding display quality. The OLED panel has perfect blacks, guaranteed to make colors pop and give you excellent contrast across all kinds of content. It’s also compatible with the biggest HDR standards, including Cinema HDR and Dolby Vision IQ, as well as the Dolby Atmos audio. The A1 is also an incredible entertainment hub, with tons of smart features thanks to webOS. You’ll get access to your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV. The included Magic Remote is incredibly intuitive, with point, click, and scroll functionality to help you find something to watch. There are also built-in voice controls with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, giving you access to media controls, navigation, and smart home integration without buying an additional device. Right now, you can pick up this fantastic TV at Best Buy at a discount; hit the Buy Now button below to get this deal.

