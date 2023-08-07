This content was produced in partnership with LG Electronics.

If you’ve been checking out all the TV deals for something a little different than your average screen, you’re in luck. Right now, you can preorder the LG StanbyME Go portable smart display and by doing so, you get a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker worth $250 for absolutely nothing. Not everyone is going to need the portability of the LG StanbyME but if you happen to be that person, this is a pretty sweet deal. It comes tucked inside a briefcase-style carrier, and can be used anywhere — even while camping. Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the LG StanbyME Go smart display

Effectively a 27-inch 1080p display on an adjustable stand and carried within a briefcase, the LG StanbyME is nothing like the best TVs. It’s incredibly quirky but you’ll know if it’s what you’ve been waiting for.

It’s fully portable thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery, so you can take it everywhere you go. A custom interface allows you to control it either with a remote or by touching it. Besides being a smart display, it also functions as a wireless external monitor for your smartphone or laptop, all thanks to screen mirroring.

The aesthetics are extra appealing, too. Its back panel is wrapped in fabric to make it look a bit nicer and you can easily change its orientation from landscape to portrait mode. You can also tilt and swivel it to adjust to your needs. According to LG, the idea is that you can use it in comfort whether you’re lying in bed, cooking in the kitchen, or anything else you can think of. Up to three hours of battery life is possible here with HDMI-in and a USB-A port for connectivity. It even has 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, reminding you why LG is one of the best electronics brands. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support all add to your options.

Of course, you don’t have to rely on those built-in speakers as this deal bundles in the LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker which is loud in both indoors and outdoor settings, while offering up to 10 hours of battery life.

If you want a larger screen on the move, the LG StandbyME Go portable smart display is sure to satisfy your entertainment needs. Right now, you can preorder and gain a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker worth $250 as part of the deal. If you want the portable setup of your dreams, this could well be it. The deal ends August 21 so decide soon.

Editors' Recommendations