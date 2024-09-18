 Skip to main content
This Logitech G29 wheel and pedals set offers immersive racing for $80+ off

Logitech G29 controls and PlayStation logo.
One of the most entertaining video game genres is racing. Whether you’re gearing up for a graphics-rich, fast-paced round of Forza Horizon 5 or you want to fire cannonballs and missiles at your adversaries in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, there’s certainly no shortage of racing titles. Still, dedicated racing game accessories are getting harder to come by. That’s why we thought it was crucial to highlight an offer we found while looking through Amazon deals. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the Logitech G29 Driving Shifter Bundle for PS4, PS5, and PC/Mac on Amazon for $278, when it normally sells for $360. 

Why you should buy the Logitech G29

Enthusiast accessories like the Logitech G29 offer new and exciting ways to experience some of the classic games we’ve loved for years. In the case of the G29, the driving rig was designed to get you as close to an actual front-seat, pedal-to-the-metal experience as possible! This is primarily achieved by the precise engineering that went into this product, including its helical transmission gears. Used to reduce vibration and other tacky sounds, this is joined by anti-backlash tech to keep the wheel and pedals operating correctly.

One of our favorite features is the G29’s force feedback capabilities. When you dip into turns or start spinning out, it starts to actually feel like your four fake tires are right in your living room! It’s also nice to see a manufacturer using high-quality materials to drive home the details. The steering column feels robust and uses a combination of plastic and hand-stitched leather. Even the shifter and pedal set feels very realistic!

This version of the Logitech G29 is compatible with PS4, PS5, and PC/Mac, but Logitech also makes a model that works with Xbox consoles. At this point, we’re not sure how long we can expect to see this discount in effect, so now might be the best time to save.

Take $80 off the Logitech G29 Driving Shifter Bundle when you order through Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the other video game deals we found. We also have a list of excellent gaming console deals

