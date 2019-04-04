Digital Trends
Lowe’s includes a free Google Home Mini with Nest smart thermostats

Bruce Brown
By

Lowe’s is bundling a free Google Home Mini with Nest purchases of $100 or more, including Nest smart thermostats. Lowe’s two-week Spring Black Friday sale starts April 4 and runs through midnight April 17.

Now that spring is here, summer is just around the corner, bringing high cooling costs to many parts of the country. Smart thermostats can help you stay comfortable and save money through reduced energy consumption. If you buy a Nest thermostat from Lowe’s during the next two weeks you can use the Google Home Mini to monitor and manage your home’s heating and cooling. In addition to the two Nest smart thermostats that are part of the Google Home Mini bundle promotion at Lowe’s, we found two smart thermostats on sale on Amazon for comparison.

If you’re ready to manage your home HVAC system with a smart device, two of these four deals hook you up with a free smart speaker valued at $49 and capable of controlling the system with voice commands. If you already have  a Google Home or Amazon Alexa device in your smart home, you can save up to $31 in cash.

Nest Learning- 3rd Generation Thermostat with Built-In Wi-Fi and a Google Home Mini — $49 off

lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals learning 3rd generation with built in wifi
The third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat with built-in Wi-Fi gives you several home control options. You can monitor and manage the thermostat’s status, settings, and schedules remotely from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop or use the free Google Home Mini included with this deal. The Nest Learning Thermostat will configure your schedule automatically by observing your temperature settings for a few days. The Nest also adjusts the temperature when no one is home to save even more.

Normally $298 when purchased separately, the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini are bundled for $249. If you’re looking for a no-hassle smart thermostat that uses its smarts to configure temperature settings to match your preferences and schedule, this combination is an attractive deal.

Nest E Thermostat with Built-In Wi-Fi and a Google Home Mini — $49 off

lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals e with built in wifi
The Nest E Thermostat with built-in Wi-Fi doesn’t automatically schedule itself like the Nest Learning Thermostat above, but if your schedule is roughly the same most days, just set and forget. Because the Nest E connects to your smart home with Wi-Fi, you also can set, check, and change heating and cooling settings and schedules remotely, whether you’re at work, abroad, or rocking on the front porch. Like the Nest Thermostat model above, the Nest E detects your presence to save money by cutting back on energy use when no one is home.

Usually $218 if purchased separately, the Nest E Thermostat and Google Home Mini are bundled for $169, meaning the Mini is free for this sale. If you’re looking for a simple way to get started saving on heating and cooling costs, take advantage of this deal and get a Google Home Mini a no extra cost.

Nest  Learning Thermostat (T3007ES) — $31 off

lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
If you’d rather have the cash than a free Google Home Mini, buy the Nest Learning Thermostat (T3007ES) on Amazon. This is the same model Nest Thermostat with the same automatic self-configuration features as the one Lowe’s is bundling with a Mini above.

Ordinarily $249, the Nest  Learning Thermostat is on sale for $218 on Amazon. If you need or want a Google Home Mini, for yourself or even to give as a gift, the Lowe’s bundle is a better deal. If you have no use for a Mini, this Amazon deal leaves $31 in your pocket.

Ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen, Black — $30 off

lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals hhcobee3 lite 2nd gen
The second-generation Ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat is another highly rated smart thermostat to consider, especially at its reduced deal price on Amazon. The Ecobee3 lite uses separate sensors for room temperature and occupancy and will automatically set back the temperature when no one is home. This thermostat, like the others in this post, can work with optional remote temperature sensors in other parts of the house to prioritize specific rooms at different times of the day.

Instead of its usual $169 price, the Ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat is $139 during this sale. If you want a Google Home Mini, you’d come out ahead buying the Nest E from Lowe’s for $169.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

