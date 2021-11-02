Save $100 on this Marshall Bluetooth speaker at Amazon today

Whether you need a speaker for your bathroom or you’re looking for a way to take your backyard gatherings to the next level, you should think about investing in a great portable Bluetooth speaker. You want to find Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker deals with powerful sound, long battery life, exceptional connectivity, and water resistance. There’s no better place to start your search than with one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen. Right now, you can pick up a top-notch Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Speaker for just $200, a massive $100 off its original price of $300. That’s a 33% discount! Read one to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on speakers.

In our hands-on review of the Marshall Kilburn II, we praised it for its “musical guts, and surprisingly sweet and balanced sound.” We also emphasized that it gets very loud, especially relative to its size; we noted that it could reach an “ear-splitting level” if you turned it up to the max. Because of its sheer power and multidirectional sound, it has no problem turning into an entire sound system for a get-together by the pool. However, even at its loudest, it does not sacrifice sound quality, with a beautifully balanced tone that you can easily customize with dedicated bass and treble controls. You can keep the party going the whole day thanks to the 20-hour battery life on a single charge, along with reliable Bluetooth 5.0 AptX connectivity that gets you plenty of range.

Beside the loudness, the first thing most people notice about these speakers is the eye-catching design. Marshall has a wonderful knack for iconic, old-school styling, and the Kilburn II is no different. The soft-touch material around the unit is lovely to hold and looks similar to leather, and the red guitar strap is striking. The Marshall logo at the front gives it a very similar look to Marshall’s famous amplifiers. You’ll also appreciate the three old-school knobs at the top that allow you to adjust the volume, bass, and treble.

If you’ve been wanting to buy a Bluetooth speaker for a while, this Marshall speaker might be the deal you’ve been waiting for. Right now, you can pick up the Marshall Kilburn II for just $200 on Amazon, a whopping $100 discount from the original $350 price tag. If you’re interested in this deal, click that “Buy Now” button because this deal could end at any time!

