There’s a HUGE SALE on Microsoft Surface devices today

Microsoft’s Surface devices blur the line between tablet deals and laptop deals, with different configurations and form factors available. You have plenty of options from the available Surface Laptop deals and Surface Pro deals — it’s all just a matter of choosing the Surface device that’s perfect for your needs and budget.

If you’re set on a Surface device as your next purchase, the good news is that there are discounts that you can avail yourself of today from Amazon and Best Buy. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is available on Amazon for $475, after a $75 discount to its original price of $550, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is sold on Best Buy for $599, after a $360 reduction from its original price of $959. Amazon is also selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at $69 off, bringing its price down to $930 from its original price of $999.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 with apps on the screen.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor with 4GB of RAM, for snappy performance when doing basic tasks such as browsing the internet and watching streaming content, all within the Windows 10 Home operating system. The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen, as well as a 128GB SSD for ample storage for your essential files and apps. You can also purchase its Type Cover for the option to use it as a laptop.

Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Go for $475, after a $75 discount to its original price of $550. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so if you want the tablet in your hands, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop form through the attached Type Cover.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, for a step-up from the performance of the Microsoft Surface Go 2, with the same storage capacity of 128GB and also with Windows 10 installed. It also has a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge to make it a valuable companion if you’re always on the go. The included Type Cover, meanwhile, functions as both protection for the display and as a keyboard when the device is used in laptop form.

You can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $360 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $599 from its original price of $959. You should hurry up and click that Buy Now button as soon as possible, as the deal may disappear at any moment.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with a nature scene on the display.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

For a more powerful device that resembles a traditional laptop more, you’ll want to go with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD for storage. The 13.5-inch touchscreen is a joy to work on, and with a battery life of 11.5 hours on a single charge, you won’t need to plug in the device much over the day.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is available on Amazon at $69 off, bringing its price down to $930 from its original price of $999. If you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, secure your own for this special price by clicking that Buy Now button.

There’s an offer for a Microsoft Surface device that’s perfect for you, but if it’s not these discounts for the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, or Surface Laptop 3, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Laptop deals and Surface Pro deals that are available today from different retailers — hopefully one of them catches your eye.

Discount reflected in cart

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.4" Touchscreen, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$700 $800
There's no sacrificing power for portability with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. more
Buy at Amazon

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,049
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set. more
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s. more
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,229 $1,499
With a Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, this mid-range Surface Laptop 3 hits the price-to-performance sweet spot. more
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Type Cover Bundle

$609 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory at a bargain. You can also add 15 months of Office 365 for the price of 12. more
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,419 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor. more
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$599 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s. more
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

$45 $153
Complete your mobile work setup with the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. Buy two for even cheaper, and you can have one for your home office and your travels. more
Buy at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Type Cover Bundle

$609 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory at a bargain. You can also add 15 months of Office 365 for the price of 12. more
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

$794 $1,030
If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model. more
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$700 $900
The Surface Pro 7 didn't re-invent the wheel in terms of design, but it's a fantastic tablet nonetheless -- and it's really the only option if you want a Windows-powered alternative to the iPad. more
Buy at Best Buy
256GB also on sale

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (AT&T)

$420 $699
If you're an AT&T customer (or you're thinking of switching to this carrier), this is the best price we've seen on the unique Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone. more
Buy at Amazon
