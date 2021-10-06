There’s a HUGE SALE on Microsoft Surface devices today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Microsoft’s Surface devices blur the line between tablet deals and laptop deals, with different configurations and form factors available. You have plenty of options from the available Surface Laptop deals and Surface Pro deals — it’s all just a matter of choosing the Surface device that’s perfect for your needs and budget.

If you’re set on a Surface device as your next purchase, the good news is that there are discounts that you can avail yourself of today from Amazon and Best Buy. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is available on Amazon for $475, after a $75 discount to its original price of $550, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is sold on Best Buy for $599, after a $360 reduction from its original price of $959. Amazon is also selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at $69 off, bringing its price down to $930 from its original price of $999.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – $475, was $550

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover – $599, was $959

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $930, was $999

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – $475, was $550

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor with 4GB of RAM, for snappy performance when doing basic tasks such as browsing the internet and watching streaming content, all within the Windows 10 Home operating system. The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen, as well as a 128GB SSD for ample storage for your essential files and apps. You can also purchase its Type Cover for the option to use it as a laptop.

Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Go for $475, after a $75 discount to its original price of $550. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, so if you want the tablet in your hands, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover – $599, was $959

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, for a step-up from the performance of the Microsoft Surface Go 2, with the same storage capacity of 128GB and also with Windows 10 installed. It also has a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge to make it a valuable companion if you’re always on the go. The included Type Cover, meanwhile, functions as both protection for the display and as a keyboard when the device is used in laptop form.

You can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $360 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $599 from its original price of $959. You should hurry up and click that Buy Now button as soon as possible, as the deal may disappear at any moment.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $930, was $999

For a more powerful device that resembles a traditional laptop more, you’ll want to go with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It’s powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD for storage. The 13.5-inch touchscreen is a joy to work on, and with a battery life of 11.5 hours on a single charge, you won’t need to plug in the device much over the day.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is available on Amazon at $69 off, bringing its price down to $930 from its original price of $999. If you’re already looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, secure your own for this special price by clicking that Buy Now button.

More Surface Laptop, Surface Pro deals

There’s an offer for a Microsoft Surface device that’s perfect for you, but if it’s not these discounts for the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, or Surface Laptop 3, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Laptop deals and Surface Pro deals that are available today from different retailers — hopefully one of them catches your eye.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations