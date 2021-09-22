  1. Deals
The new Microsoft Surface Go is out, so Amazon discounted the original by $250



It was a big day at Microsoft, which announced details on both the Surface Pro 8 and the new Surface Go 3. This new version of Microsoft’s popular laptop has spurred tons of Surface Pro deals, tablet deals and iPad deals, not to mention this deal, for $255 off the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go Touch Screen Pro Tablet. Right now, at Amazon, it’s down to $545, a huge drop from its regular price of $800. Don’t miss out on your chance to own the Surface Go for cheaper than ever.

When we reviewed the 2nd gen Microsoft Surface Go, we appreciated how amazingly portable this machine is; it’s hard to find anything as thin and light. It’s also got excellent port selections for connectivity and overall great performance. This is a solid step towards a 2-in-1, and if you’re a fan of Microsoft tablets and laptops, at this price it’s somewhat of a no-brainer.

The Microsoft Surface Go is a great idea if you’re looking for a portable PC that’s both affordable and reliable. It’s a Windows machine with an impressive display that can handle all kinds of web browsing, or documents on Microsoft Word, but is also equipped to deal with some image editing and light gaming. ​The 10-inch PixelSense display is equipped with Full HD, with 1800 x 1200 resolution, touch capabilities, and is working from an Intel HD Graphics 615 graphics card.

Inside, we’re looking at an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y Dual-Core Processor, as well as 8GB RAM and 128GB solid-state drive storage. These specs support great features, like a 5MP front-facing camera, and 8MP rear-facing camera, both of which can shoot HD in 1080p. This device is great for browsing and streaming content, too, especially with its Dolby Audio Premium Sound. And when you can add a Type Pad, there’s an overall satisfying typing experience and the touchpad is both precise and smooth. Light, versatile, well-built and powerful — the Microsoft Go can be your best friend at home, work, school, or in-between. Get yours today.

