Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It was a big day at Microsoft, which announced details on both the Surface Pro 8 and the new Surface Go 3. This new version of Microsoft’s popular laptop has spurred tons of Surface Pro deals, tablet deals and iPad deals, not to mention this deal, for $255 off the 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go Touch Screen Pro Tablet. Right now, at Amazon, it’s down to $545, a huge drop from its regular price of $800. Don’t miss out on your chance to own the Surface Go for cheaper than ever.

When we reviewed the 2nd gen Microsoft Surface Go, we appreciated how amazingly portable this machine is; it’s hard to find anything as thin and light. It’s also got excellent port selections for connectivity and overall great performance. This is a solid step towards a 2-in-1, and if you’re a fan of Microsoft tablets and laptops, at this price it’s somewhat of a no-brainer.

The Microsoft Surface Go is a great idea if you’re looking for a portable PC that’s both affordable and reliable. It’s a Windows machine with an impressive display that can handle all kinds of web browsing, or documents on Microsoft Word, but is also equipped to deal with some image editing and light gaming. ​The 10-inch PixelSense display is equipped with Full HD, with 1800 x 1200 resolution, touch capabilities, and is working from an Intel HD Graphics 615 graphics card.

Inside, we’re looking at an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y Dual-Core Processor, as well as 8GB RAM and 128GB solid-state drive storage. These specs support great features, like a 5MP front-facing camera, and 8MP rear-facing camera, both of which can shoot HD in 1080p. This device is great for browsing and streaming content, too, especially with its Dolby Audio Premium Sound. And when you can add a Type Pad, there’s an overall satisfying typing experience and the touchpad is both precise and smooth. Light, versatile, well-built and powerful — the Microsoft Go can be your best friend at home, work, school, or in-between. Get yours today.

More tablet deals

Want to see what other tablets are out there and on sale? Check out our roundup of the best tablet deals, below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations