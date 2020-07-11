Save up to $260 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7

Microsoft’s Surface line is pretty extensive and with so many variations available, it can be quite daunting to choose just one. We’re here to help. If you don’t need the high-end performance that comes with the top-of-the-line Surface Pro X, the more sensibly priced Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 and are terrific alternatives — and they’re both on sale at Amazon and Best Buy with discounts of up to $260.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $699, was $959

While Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro X presents plenty of notable improvements both in hardware and performance, unfortunately, it’s one of the most expensive machines in the market. What you get with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is what we’ve already come to expect from a Surface Pro device but for a price that won’t burn a hole through your bank account: A gorgeous display, top-notch build quality, updated processor performance, and outstanding battery life. It’s a terrific all-rounder and a much better value for your money. Microsoft touts it as a true laptop replacement, and it definitely has the processing power to back that up. Even this unit’s entry-level Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM make it a multitasking beast. While typically sold separately, the detachable Type Cover keyboard remains a mandatory purchase, because without it the Surface Pro 7 doesn’t make much sense. We’re happy to report that this deal comes bundled with it. Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover today at Best Buy for just $699 instead of $959 – a huge $260 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $859, was $999

Microsoft’s answer to the Apple’s MacBook Pro is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. This high-end Ultrabook is guaranteed to turn heads and is perfect for those with portability and comfort in mind. Its exceptionally sturdy unibody construction belies the fact that it’s just 2.83 pounds, while the unique Alcantara fabric covering its palm rest screams luxury. Its 13.3-inch touchscreen boasts a resolution of 2,256 by 1,504 pixels and has a rather unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. The increase in vertical space makes it ideal for those who need a laptop for web surfing, word processing, and other similar tasks. Although not detachable like the rest of the Surface lineup, the Laptop 3’s keyboard is quite fantastic, with keys that offer plenty of travel and are very quiet and comfortable to use. And while this unit’s Intel Core i5 processor is just the base model, its overall performance was pretty impressive and quite adept at multitasking. Get the 13.3-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at Amazon today for $859 instead of $999 – a huge $140 off.

