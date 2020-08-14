Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 discounted — save up to $220

Microsoft’s Surface lineup has some of the best tablets, 2-in-1 machines, and laptops in the market. They offer the best Windows experience as well, which isn’t exactly a surprise considering the company created the most popular computer operating system in the world. That’s why they’re intently sought after by students and professionals alike. Unfortunately, they do tend to have a premium price tag which can really dissuade budget-conscious individuals. Not to worry. As part of Best Buy’s back-to-school sales, you can now get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 for as much as $230 off. Better hurry though as both are selling like hotcakes.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – $799, was $1,029

We consider the Surface Pro 7 as the most well-rounded device in the Microsoft Surface lineup. First and foremost a tablet, it attaches to the Type Cover keyboard (typically sold separately but included in this deal) to form something that resembles a laptop. This 2-in-1 functionality can prove quite attractive to students, especially those who don’t want to be weighed down by a heavy machine. If you’re just going to need the tablet to jot down notes in class, you can simply detach the keyboard and leave it in your dorm room (the Surface Pen is sold separately though, but it’s a peripheral you might want to save up for since it’s one of the best styluses out there with 4,096 levels of sensitivity and a built-in eraser). If you’re going to write a lengthy book report, you’d be happy to know that the Alcantara-covered keyboard is extremely gratifying to use, with a layout that never looks cramped, a keystroke that’s precise and snappy, and a touchpad that’s simply one of the best we’ve had the pleasure of gliding our fingers on. Microsoft touts the Surface Pro 7 as a true laptop replacement, and it definitely has the processing power to back that up. This unit’s Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM make it a multitasking beast, capable of ripping through basic tasks with ease. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Black Type Cover is currently on sale at Best Buy for $799 instead of $1,029 – a huge $230 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – $800, was $1,000

Even though it can only be used as the clamshell, unlike the Surface Pro 7, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is still highly portable. Its exceptionally sturdy unibody construction belies the fact that it’s just 2.89 pounds, so students who are always on the go will not find this laptop terribly heavy. We’d even say that this is a far better match for them as it provides the best typing experience among the Surface lineup. The Surface Pro 7 in laptop mode is just a bit too wobbly on the lap, while the Laptop 3’s keyboard is not only sturdy but also quite comfortable to use, with keys that offer plenty of travel and are whisper-quiet when pressed. Its 13.5-inch touchscreen boasts a resolution of 2,256 by 1,504 pixels and has a rather unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. The increase in vertical space makes it ideal for students who need a laptop for research, word processing, and other similar tasks. And while this unit’s Intel Core i5 processor is just the base model, its overall performance was pretty impressive and the device is quite adept at multitasking. Get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy today for $800 instead of $1,000.

