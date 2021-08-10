While there’s no shortage of laptop deals from different retailers, students preparing for the new school year should specifically be looking for student laptop deals for affordable offers on machines that match their daily requirements. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with these Best Buy laptop deals, which include Surface Laptop deals like this $100 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, bringing its price down to $600 from its original price of $700.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen within a thin and light frame that makes it easy to carry around school or the house. Similar to Digital Trends’ best laptops, it provides reliable performance with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, so schoolwork such as researching online, making presentations, and crafting reports won’t be a problem for the laptop.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Apple MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop Go offers better bang for your buck in terms of performance, longer battery life, and more ports. The laptop also comes with a 128 GB SSD for ample storage for essential software and documents, a built-in 720p HD camera for online classes and meetings, and a full-size keyboard with a large trackpad for comfortable usage.

With students rushing to purchase their new laptops for the upcoming academic year, you might want to set your sights on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. The device is available from Best Buy at $100 off, lowering its price to $600 from its original price of $700. Other shoppers may snap up all the stocks, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, there shouldn’t be any hesitation on your end. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

