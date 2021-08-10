  1. Deals
Beat the back-to-school rush with this awesome Microsoft Surface Laptop deal

By
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.
Microsoft

While there’s no shortage of laptop deals from different retailers, students preparing for the new school year should specifically be looking for student laptop deals for affordable offers on machines that match their daily requirements. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with these Best Buy laptop deals, which include Surface Laptop deals like this $100 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, bringing its price down to $600 from its original price of $700.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen within a thin and light frame that makes it easy to carry around school or the house. Similar to Digital Trends’ best laptops, it provides reliable performance with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, so schoolwork such as researching online, making presentations, and crafting reports won’t be a problem for the laptop.

When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Apple MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop Go offers better bang for your buck in terms of performance, longer battery life, and more ports. The laptop also comes with a 128 GB SSD for ample storage for essential software and documents, a built-in 720p HD camera for online classes and meetings, and a full-size keyboard with a large trackpad for comfortable usage.

With students rushing to purchase their new laptops for the upcoming academic year, you might want to set your sights on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. The device is available from Best Buy at $100 off, lowering its price to $600 from its original price of $700. Other shoppers may snap up all the stocks, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, there shouldn’t be any hesitation on your end. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

More Surface Laptop deals

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is tempting with Best Buy’s discount, but you might want to take a look around if there’s another offer that will catch your eye. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Laptop deals that you can shop right now across different retailers, so you can check them out in one place.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,649 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$929 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

$1,649 $2,199
Load up for productivity and entertainment with this Microsoft Surface Laptop powerhouse. 8th generation Intel Core CPU, 16 GB Ram, and 512 GB of storage plus an all-day battery do the job.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB)

$480 $550
If all you want is a cheap tablet that runs Windows, the Surface Go 2 is as good as it gets. You can also pair it with a Type Cover Keyboard and use it like a laptop.
Buy at Amazon
