While there’s no shortage of laptop deals from different retailers, students preparing for the new school year should specifically be looking for student laptop deals for affordable offers on machines that match their daily requirements. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with these Best Buy laptop deals, which include Surface Laptop deals like this $100 discount on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, bringing its price down to $600 from its original price of $700.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen within a thin and light frame that makes it easy to carry around school or the house. Similar to Digital Trends’ best laptops, it provides reliable performance with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, so schoolwork such as researching online, making presentations, and crafting reports won’t be a problem for the laptop.
When comparing the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Apple MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop Go offers better bang for your buck in terms of performance, longer battery life, and more ports. The laptop also comes with a 128 GB SSD for ample storage for essential software and documents, a built-in 720p HD camera for online classes and meetings, and a full-size keyboard with a large trackpad for comfortable usage.
With students rushing to purchase their new laptops for the upcoming academic year, you might want to set your sights on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. The device is available from Best Buy at $100 off, lowering its price to $600 from its original price of $700. Other shoppers may snap up all the stocks, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, there shouldn’t be any hesitation on your end. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.
More Surface Laptop deals
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is tempting with Best Buy’s discount, but you might want to take a look around if there’s another offer that will catch your eye. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Laptop deals that you can shop right now across different retailers, so you can check them out in one place.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Lenovo Yoga laptops are $400 off during this Best Buy back-to-school sale
- This gigantic 75-inch 4K TV is $600 off at Walmart right now!
- AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review: Smooth 1080p gaming at a 1440p price
- The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a premium 2-in-1 run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip
- Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro X right now