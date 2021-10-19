  1. Deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

By
microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

The Best Buy Black Friday deals are upon us already and we’ve spotted a fantastic offer on a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. Right now, you can save $150 on the awesome laptop bringing it down to just $550 instead of its usual price of $700. That’s a fantastic price for a lightweight laptop that’s ideal for working while on the move or simply enjoying your favorite shows. When it comes to the pick of the bunch of the Black Friday deals going on already, this is one to strongly consider if you’re debating a new laptop purchase. Here’s why it’s so great.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a super appealing laptop for many reasons. It has a 12.4-inch touchscreen so you can get hands-on with whatever you’re doing without being limited by too small a screen or too bulky a device. Alongside that is a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage so you’re good to go with all your productivity tasks.

It looks great, too, with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go proving super lightweight while still offering up to 13 hours of battery life so you can work all day long without worrying about finding a power source. It weighs just 2.45 pounds, making it the lightest Surface laptop yet and ideal for tossing into a bag between classes or coffee shops. Fast charging functionality means it can go from 0% to 80% in about an hour, which is ideal for those times you’re in a rush. Other features include a built-in 720p HD camera and a full-size keyboard with a large precision trackpad so you get the best typing experience possible.

Normally priced at $700, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is just $550 right now as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals. We can’t see this offer sticking around for long, so grab it now while stocks last.

