Amazon Prime Day may be generating all the buzz, but this Fourth of July weekend has retailers everywhere competing to publish the best prices you’ve seen yet. Summer isn’t just the season for beach getaways or backyard cookouts. July is the best time to score massive savings on cool tech like the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 which is currently discounted by 22% on Amazon. For $700, you get the portability and functionality of both a laptop and a tablet in one dynamic device. But if you’re looking for something even less expensive, you can also check out this Samsung Chromebook deal.

From being a reputable software company who developed the Windows Operating System, Microsoft has since evolved and delivered outstandingly in the hardware industry. The Surface Pro series are great examples of modern, lightweight Windows 10 machines, and are smart alternatives for Apple’s iPad or MacBook Air, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab.

The Surface Pro 6 is currently Microsoft’s crown jewel, as it boasts a sleek and sturdy construction with a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen display. This ultra-slim gadget has three available modes — laptop, tablet, and studio — plus the latest eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor so you can create your best work anywhere you are. The versatility and the multifaceted features attached to this 2-in-1 gadget can meet the needs of amateurs and professionals alike.

This excellent wireless hybrid stretches battery life for up to 10 hours even with 8GB RAM and a maximum screen resolution of 2,736 by 1,824 pixels. A huge selling point for the Surface Pro 6 is the convenience that comes with a Windows 10 operating system, thus offering more flexibility than its iOS or Android counterparts.

The Surface Pro 6 by itself is already a competent Windows tablet, but you can always take it a notch higher with the accessories (sold separately) to complement and personalize your device. The Signature Type Cover is a sophisticated keyboard case that can give you the full laptop experience, while the Surface Pen lets you write and draw with incredible precision. Re-create physical tools in the digital world with Surface Dial to navigate through menus, customize access, and similar tasks. Also, if you’re in the market for an ergonomic mouse, the Surface Arc mouse connects to Bluetooth and snaps flat to easily fit in your bag. Treat yourself to the whole package with this amazing deal from Amazon. The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 usually retails for $900, but it can be yours now for $700.

Still not convinced? Check out our comparative review of the Surface Pro 6 versus iPad Pro or look through tips to dodge the biggest laptop-buying mistakes.

