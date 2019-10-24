Best Buy cuts up to $400 off the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Microsoft just recently announced the launch of the new Surface Pro 7 alongside the slimmed-down Surface Pro X, and any deal-hunter knows that one of the best times to shop for premium hardware is right after newer models drop. While these refreshes have improved on the winning formula, the sixth-gen Surface Pro is celebrating its first birthday as a still-excellent piece of kit that is even more appealing now at discounted prices that let you score one for up to $200 off. Read on to see why the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is still our favorite 2-in-1 and how you can save.

Tech is hardly outdated after just one year, and you probably don’t buy a new PC annually. Our review team named the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 as the best 2-in-1 that money can buy when it was rolled out in October 2018; the Surface Pro 7, while a nice device, actually didn’t impress us quite as much. The Surface Pro X was more in line with the update that we had in mind for these 2-in-1s with its sleeker chassis and slightly larger display, but along with being expensive, the Surface Pro X suffers a bit in the hardware department due to this streamlined design.

Given that the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is considerably cheaper than the Surface Pro 7 while packing reasonably up-to-date hardware — a 1-year-old device is hardly a dinosaur — it still ranks as our favorite 2-in-1 and remains the one we most strongly recommend for buyers who aren’t interested in dropping a grand or more on the Surface Pro X. With its superb build quality, gorgeous 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, and solid performance for work, entertainment, and multitasking, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 has aged (and will continue to age) very well.

Granted, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is, by itself, merely a tablet. To enjoy its true 2-in-1 versatility, you’ll still need to purchase the Type Cover keyboard separately. One of our few enduring criticisms of the Surface Pro series (including the new seventh-gen models) is that they don’t come bundled with this necessary add-on, but the Type Cover keyboards are often on sale for 100 bucks or so, so you thankfully don’t have to shell out too much to really get the most out of your Surface Pro 6.

These Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deals should also leave you with plenty of cash leftover to buy a Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen stylus, too: In the wake of the release of the Surface Pro 7 and Pro X, both Amazon and Best Buy have the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD on sale for $699 ($200 off); if you want more storage, you can snag the 256GB model for around $799 after a nice $400 discount off its sticker price.

