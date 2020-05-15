Apple MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Book 2 in the bargain bin

Can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet? Why not both? We’ve rounded up five fantastic early Memorial Day sales for you to choose from. With options like the Dell XPS 13 Touch, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, and Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, you’ve got the picks of the litter, with sale prices starting from as low as $699.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $699, was $959

The 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7, weighing in at only 1.7 pounds, is an excellent tablet option if you want the power of a Windows OS without the burden of a desktop or laptop. It’s powered by a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor and has 4GB of RAM for basic clerical work on the go. If you need something that can handle video or photo-editing though, you’ll have to look elsewhere as the Surface Pro 7 is best with basic needs like typing, browsing, and watching videos in stunning 2,736 x 1,824 resolution.

It has a 128GB SSD for all your documents, downloads, and everything in between for fast transfers, making sure that you aren’t held up by slow processing. The 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera can capture images and videos in excellent 1080p, so you aren’t hindered by blurry images or videos during teleconferences or when you’re on the go. You won’t be slowed down by charging times either as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can last up to 10.5 hours on a full charge, and it has both USB-C and A ports for universal connectivity. As the cherry on top, it comes with a free Type Cover, so you can switch between tablet and mini-laptop in seconds. If the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 interests you, you can check it out on Best Buy where it’s on sale, down from $959 to just $699.

BUY NOW

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $833, was $950

The 13.3-inch, 2.7-pound Dell XPS 13 laptop is next up on our list and is a good high-end budget laptop for the hard worker who needs something that can work just as hard. Multitasking and simultaneous program usage won’t be a problem with the tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM, for quick navigation and minimal lag. The Intel UHD graphics card isn’t very good for video editing or gaming though, as the XPS 13 Touch is optimized for standard office work, so it’s best if you’ll be typing, browsing, organizing, or simply watching videos in 1080p.

The 128GB SSD has more than enough storage for standard documents and pictures, but it might end up being a bit of a hindrance if you’ll be storing larger files. The webcam can shoot in 720p, so it won’t be the prettiest during video calls, but it gets the job done if you don’t need pixel-perfect shots. The Dell XPS 13’s shining star is its insane 19-hour battery life, which, for the busy-user-on-the-move who doesn’t have time to charge, means you can use the laptop for over two working shifts back to back. It also has four mics for long-range voice recognition from afar. It’s a bit lacking in terms of connectivity, however, so you’ll have to rely on adapters a bit for this one. If it ticks your boxes, you can check it out on Dell’s site where it’s discounted at $833 from $950.

BUY NOW

Microsoft Surface Book 2 — $907, was $970

If you want the best of both worlds, then here’s another laptop-tablet hybrid, the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2. It puts more emphasis on its usage as a laptop, but the screen is detachable and usable as a large tablet. Under the hood, it’s powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. While it isn’t as powerful as more modern iterations, it’s still up to par with competitive standards and can handle limited multitasking with ease. Video editing and gaming are still off the menu because of the integrated Intel HD Graphics 620, but you can ignore this if you’ll be primarily handling standard tasks. The screen’s 3,000 x 2,000 resolution is excellent for watching videos and editing photos in sharper detail than QHD displays.

The Microsoft Surface Book 2 uses a 128GB SSD, which, for regular office work, isn’t a deal-breaker; however, for larger files and videos, you might want to opt for a storage upgrade. The eight-megapixel camera can take decent photos and videos, and it has its own mic for voice calls and video conferences. Charging won’t be an issue either as this hybrid is capable of lasting up to 17 hours for almost 24-hour non-stop usage. It’s a bit heavy though, weighing in at 7.13 pounds. As long as you don’t need to move around often, this shouldn’t be too much of a ball and chain. If the Microsoft Surface Book 2 has piqued your interest, you can check it out on Amazon where it’s discounted at $907 from $970.

BUY NOW

For the Apple fans out there, the 2019 MacBook Air is a fantastic alternative to the standard MacBook due to its heightened portability and convenience, weighing in at 2.75 pounds. The 13.3-inch IPS screen comes with Apple’s innovative Retina display for fluid motions, first-rate color accuracy, and zero pixelation in excellent 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. True Tone technology also adjusts the color balance for optimal viewing in any ambient light. It uses an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM for standard usage and multitasking; and although the Intel UHD Graphics 617 doesn’t allow for heavy gaming or video editing, casual arcade games shouldn’t be a problem.

Like the other options on our list, the 2019 MacBook Air also has a 128GB SSD for storing all your files and documents. The speakers are a bit weak, however, but for regular purposes like video-watching, that shouldn’t be too much of a drawback. The webcam captures videos and images in 720p, and the battery can run for up to 12 hours max. In terms of connectivity, it only has two Thunderbolt ports, making it a bit restrictive on what you can connect it to, and shoehorning you into purchasing additional adapters. If you mostly use Thunderbolt cables though, then you should be good to go. You can find the MacBook Air on B&H Photo where it’s currently discounted at $929, letting you pocket a good $170 in savings.

Buy Now

The last item on our roundup is the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro, released in 2019, for power users and casual users alike. It uses a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of built-in RAM for fast navigational speeds and minimal loading times when using and opening programs. The 2,560 x 1,600 resolution Retina display makes using the MacBook Pro feel like an absolute breeze with its fluid motion and little to no pixelation or delay. Basic video editing and gaming can also be done with the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, so long as you don’t try to push it too far.

In terms of storage capacity, the MacBook Pro can hold up to 128GB via its SSD for fast file transfers. For video calls, it’s equipped with a 720p webcam, which isn’t the best, but if you aren’t too bothered by somewhat blurry footage, then you shouldn’t have anything else to worry about. It can last up to ten hours on a full charge, which is the lowest on our list, but if you’ll only be using it sporadically or during a work shift, then the battery life should suffice. The MacBook Pro’s greatest weakness is its extremely limited two Thunderbolt ports. If you use need to connect to other devices that don’t use similar cables, then you’ll have to purchase the appropriate adapters. Considering Apple’s standard of quality, however, this pales in comparison to everything else the MacBook Pro offers. If you’re interested, you can check it out on B&H Photo where it’s on sale for $1,149.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations