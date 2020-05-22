Best Buy discounts Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for Memorial Day — save $250

Memorial Day sales across the web are heating up just like summer temperatures, and one of the better deals this weekend comes from Best Buy. We’ve spotted a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on their site with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB storage for just $699.

That’s a pretty dramatic price cut and one of the larger ones we’ve seen on the Surface Pro 7’s so far. They’re great as both tablets and laptops, and run a full version of Windows 10 Home — so you can run the same apps on your Surface that you do on your home computer.

If you’re in the market for a tablet/laptop hybrid, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best in the market. There is plenty of processing power under the hood for the most common applications. While it might not be the best solution, if you find yourself needing to dabble in more processor-intensive applications like Adobe Photoshop now and then, the Surface Pro can do that, too.

Like its predecessors, there is a kickstand on the back of the device which allows you to quickly transform the Surface Pro from a tablet to a laptop. All you’ll need is the optional keyboard cover which Best Buy sells as well. That keyboard also includes a touchpad, too, so you’ll have the option to switch between touchscreen and traditional cursor-based navigation depending on what you’re doing. Add in the Surface Pen and you can draw, too.

(We should note here that buying the keyboard and pen together saves you $40 at Best Buy as part of a package deal special the retailer offers.)

Among the ports included are one USB-A and one USB-C port, a DisplayPort to hook up an external monitor, and of course, a headphone jack. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is built in, and there’s even an SD card slot to add additional memory above the 128GB onboard storage.

It’s also quite thin and light. It measures in at 12.8 x 2.68 x 9.21 inches and weighs just 1.70 pounds, so you’ll be able to stow it away in just about any medium- to large-sized bag or backpack without an issue. Don’t worry about running out of battery power either: the Surface Pro 7 sports 10.5 hours of battery life, and if you need to charge, fast charging technology can charge the battery to 80% capacity in a little over an hour.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, laptop, or 2-in-1, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should be on your list of items to check out. And at only $699 through Memorial Day at Best Buy, it’s a great deal.

