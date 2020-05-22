  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy discounts Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for Memorial Day — save $250

By

Memorial Day sales across the web are heating up just like summer temperatures, and one of the better deals this weekend comes from Best Buy. We’ve spotted a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on their site with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB storage for just $699.

That’s a pretty dramatic price cut and one of the larger ones we’ve seen on the Surface Pro 7’s so far. They’re great as both tablets and laptops, and run a full version of Windows 10 Home — so you can run the same apps on your Surface that you do on your home computer.

If you’re in the market for a tablet/laptop hybrid, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best in the market. There is plenty of processing power under the hood for the most common applications. While it might not be the best solution, if you find yourself needing to dabble in more processor-intensive applications like Adobe Photoshop now and then, the Surface Pro can do that, too.

Like its predecessors, there is a kickstand on the back of the device which allows you to quickly transform the Surface Pro from a tablet to a laptop. All you’ll need is the optional keyboard cover which Best Buy sells as well. That keyboard also includes a touchpad, too, so you’ll have the option to switch between touchscreen and traditional cursor-based navigation depending on what you’re doing. Add in the Surface Pen and you can draw, too.

(We should note here that buying the keyboard and pen together saves you $40 at Best Buy as part of a package deal special the retailer offers.)

Among the ports included are one USB-A and one USB-C port, a DisplayPort to hook up an external monitor, and of course, a headphone jack. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is built in, and there’s even an SD card slot to add additional memory above the 128GB onboard storage.

It’s also quite thin and light. It measures in at 12.8 x 2.68 x 9.21 inches and weighs just 1.70 pounds, so you’ll be able to stow it away in just about any medium- to large-sized bag or backpack without an issue. Don’t worry about running out of battery power either: the Surface Pro 7 sports 10.5 hours of battery life, and if you need to charge, fast charging technology can charge the battery to 80% capacity in a little over an hour.

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, laptop, or 2-in-1, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should be on your list of items to check out. And at only $699 through Memorial Day at Best Buy, it’s a great deal.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Dell XPS 13 discounted for Memorial Day

best laptops for video editing version 1590096628 macbook pro 16 inch

These are the best Microsoft Surface Memorial Day sales so far

microsoft surface go 2 review 06

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for June 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best bidet deals for May 2020: Cheap bidet toilet seats

best bidets euroto toilet bidet in bathroom

Best Memorial Day TV Deals: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

sony 4k tv deals free amazon echo dot best buy a8g

Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for Memorial Day

Escape reality with Hulu (No Ads) — now free for a month

Best Buy offers rare discount on latest Apple Watch (Series 5) for Memorial Day

These Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Razer gaming laptops are on sale for Memorial Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Turn your Instant Pot into an air fryer with this accessory — now $60 off

instant pot air fryer lid deal amazon memorial day sale 02 1

Cuisinart and Instant Vortex air fryers discounted in time for Memorial Day

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

These Samsung, TCL 4K TVs are on sale for less than $500 for Memorial Day

Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker is 60% off at Dell for Memorial Day