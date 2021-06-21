  1. Deals
This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Prime Day deal is too good to be ignored

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Amazon’s Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity to buy new gadgets, especially for those who are working from home or attending online classes. However, if you can’t make up your mind between Prime Day tablet deals and Prime Day laptop deals, you might want to enjoy the best of both worlds by taking advantage of Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for devices that are both portable and powerful. One of the most popular options offered by the brand, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, is available from Amazon with a $230 discount, bringing its price down to just $800 from its original price of $1030.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution, which vividly displays the output of the device’s Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These specifications make multitasking between apps smooth and crash free. It also weighs just 1.1 pounds, so it’s easy to hold while you’re using it, especially if you’re on the go.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop is the Type Cover, which adds a keyboard to the device while also functioning as a protective cover for its screen. The device also comes with USB-A and USB-C ports for compatibility with a wide range of accessories, such as your favorite mouse.

Whether you’re using it as a tablet or laptop, Microsoft promises up to 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to find an outlet to plug it in. If the Microsoft Surface Pro 7’s battery completely runs out, it will be back up and running in no time as it can recharge up to 80% in just over an hour.

You don’t have to choose between buying a tablet and a laptop for Prime Day as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover will let you enjoy the advantages of both devices. It’s an even better option if you buy one now, as Amazon is selling it at $230 off, lowering its price to $800 from its original price of $1030. We can’t say for sure how long stocks will last, so if you think the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is perfect for you, you shouldn’t wait for other shoppers to clear out Amazon’s inventory. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are plenty of Prime Day laptop deals happening right now. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites below.

