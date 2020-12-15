Microsoft Surface Pro 7 discounted by $430 at Walmart today

With the holidays approaching, you probably have visions of laptops and tablets dancing in your head. Well, now is the right time to act on those dreams, with Surface Pro deals, especially if you want them to arrive by the holidays. Right now, you can get $431 off a 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Walmart. It’s only $899, down from its regular price of $1330. This is a deal not to be missed.

As we’re seeing tablets supplement or even replace laptops in our home and work lives, the line between laptops and tablets is getting increasingly thin. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can be a perfect example, especially when you add a type cover, like this deal from Walmart does.

If you need a versatile, portable machine, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is perhaps the ultimate device. We l love the 12.3-inch touchscreen that can be detached. In one second, it gives you the option of a tablet or a laptop in one machine — presto. It’s powered by the most recent Intel 10th-generation Core i5 processor backed up with a whopping 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD hard drive for storage (decent for a laptop, but huge for a tablet). Also, they’ve added USB-C (it’s got a USB-A, too) for file transfers and charging, so it’s faster than ever.

We love the added convenience of the touchscreen, which is hyper-responsive. It’s ideal for preparing visual presentations for work, or school, or just navigating this machine (it’s also perfect for streaming your favorite shows from Netflix or Disney+, or keeping the kids entertained in the car). The detachable screen, along with all this computing power, means that you can be poring over numbers on your work Zoom call, and then five minutes later relaxing on the couch with your favorite game or show. Speaking of Zoom; now that video calls are such an important part of work life, the front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video becomes a key player in the Surface Pro 7’s utility.

The detachable type cover is amazing in that it’s full-size, provides backlit keys, and there’s an extra-large glass trackpad, for pinpoint control. If you want to get even more creative, add the Surface Pen (sold separately). Elegant, fast, and boasting all-day battery life — 10.5 hours before it needs to recharge — the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is as versatile as it gets.

While there are a number of Surface Pro deals out there, it’s hard to find a better deal than this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that’s $431 off at Walmart. It was $1330 and it’s all the way down to $899. That’s an amazing deal that will make someone very happy this holiday season.

