The Surface Pro 7 just dropped to $650 at Best Buy

If you find that most products listed under retailers’ laptop deals are boring, with the typical form factors and no distinguishing features, then you might want to check out Microsoft’s Surface Pro line. The 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrids don’t disappoint as they’re not only versatile and reliable, but they also come with striking designs that make them stand out among a sea of electronic devices. Interested? Then check out Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, which slashes its price by $280 to make it more affordable at $650 compared to its original price of $930.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a mid-generation upgrade to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with more powerful components, including the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, which Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide tags as the recommended specification for most users, and a removable and upgradeable 128GB SSD so you don’t have to worry about running out of storage. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus, and dual far-field Studio Mics, which are always already for taking photos and videos, as well as for joining online meetings and virtual classes.

At the center of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is its 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution, and the brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio for more vertical screen real estate compared to most laptops. The device also comes with a Type Cover that enables the switch between laptop mode and tablet mode — it works as both a keyboard and as protection for the screen when closed. If you’re always on the go, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ will be able to keep up with its 15 hours of battery life and Fast Charging feature.

For those who have been on the hunt for Surface Pro deals, and for shoppers who just found out about Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices, you should definitely consider purchasing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Best Buy’s $280 discount that lowers its price to $650 from its original price of $930. We’re not sure how long the deal will last, though — the offer period may end at any time, or stocks may run out. To make sure that you get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for this special price, don’t hesitate — buy it now.

Editors' Recommendations