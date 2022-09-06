Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is still only $700 in Best Buy Labor Day Sale

Perfect for professionals and students alike, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ continues to be on sale as part of Best Buy’s Labor Day laptop sales. Ordinarily priced at $930, it’s down to $700 for a limited time only, saving you $230. A sizeable 24% off the usual price, this is a great opportunity to snap up a well-made and stylish laptop for less as part of the remaining Labor Day sales going on. With time running out fast, let’s take a quick look at why the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is so well suited for many people.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a mid-cycle refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that upgrades the processor to the 11th-generation Intel Core i3, and combines it with 8GB of RAM for smooth performance in everyday tasks such as making presentations, watching streaming content, and doing online research with multiple tabs open. Its successor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, is already out in the market and on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, but when comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 7+ remains a viable option for shoppers who are on a budget, especially now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 2-in-1 laptop deals for Labor Day.

Every purchase of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ comes with a Type Cover, which doubles as protection for the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen while in tablet mode and as a keyboard when you’re using it in laptop mode with its kickstand opened. There’s no shortage of ports with the Surface Pro 7+, as it offers USB-A and USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port, so you can connect all your accessories. The device also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed in its 128GB SSD.

For a dependable and versatile companion that will be able to keep up with most tasks for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. Labor Day might be over but Best Buy has continued to lower the price of the 2-in-1 laptop to $700, saving you $230 off the usual price of $930. Now that Labor Day has passed, we can’t guarantee how long the price will stick around, so if you know the laptop is for you, buy it now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations