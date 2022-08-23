For the new school year, students will find it easier to earn good grades if they have a reliable companion like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ or the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 to help them. The Surface Pro devices provide powerful performance and remarkable versatility, but they don’t come cheap, which is why Surface Pro deals are always in demand. Fortunately, Best Buy is currently offering discounts of more than $300 each for these devices in back-to-school deals.

You can grab the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ from Best Buy’s student laptop deals for $800, after a $330 discount to its original price of $1,130, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is yours for $1,000, down by $350 from its sticker price of $1,350. It’s unclear how much time is left on these laptop deals, so if you want to get either of these 2-in-1 devices with a price cut, you should hurry and finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, a mid-cycle performance upgrade for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough for multitasking between apps while you’re making a report or presentation, for example. The device features a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution, which works great as a tablet, but you can transform the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ into a laptop by attaching the Type Cover that comes with the purchase. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, and the Surface Pen as an additional input option for purposes like drawing sketches and taking notes.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is on top of Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops partly because of the performance that it provides with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and 8GB of RAM. When comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the advantages of the latest entry in the Surface Pro line include a larger 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with improved 2880 x 1920 resolution, the addition of two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an updated webcam to 1080p, and a longer battery life of up to 16 hours compared to just 10 hours for the Surface Pro 7 and around 13 hours for the Surface Pro 7+. The Surface Pro 8 also comes with the keyboard that transforms it into a laptop from a tablet, and Windows 11 on its 256GB SSD.

