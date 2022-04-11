 Skip to main content
Save $200 on the new Surface Pro 8 at Best Buy today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The display of the Surface Pro 8.

You’ll find different kinds of laptop deals across the various retailers, but if you want to invest in a product that’s made by one of the biggest names in the business, you might want to check out Microsoft’s Surface devices. If you’re on a tight budget, you can take advantage of Surface Pro deals, which includes Best Buy’s $200 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, bringing its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,400.

Microsoft, which made a name for itself with software, has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands with its Surface devices, including the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. It’s listed under Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best 2-in-1 laptop, with upgrades from the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 that include a larger 13.3-inch screen with 2880 x 1920 resolution and thinner bezels, twice the refresh rate at 120Hz, and a redesigned stylus in the Surface Slim Pen 2. It’s highly recommended that you also spend on the stylus and the detachable keyboard and touchpad, which transforms the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 between its tablet and laptop forms.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is equipped with the Intel 11th Gen Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for powerful performance that can keep up with demanding tasks. Windows 11, which comes pre-installed in the device, maximizes its specifications, as the latest version of the operating system focuses on design changes and productivity boosters. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 also features dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos technology for immersive sound, dual far-field Studio Mics so your voice is loud and clear during online meetings, and a battery that can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.

If you want power and portability from your laptop, there’s only a few devices in the market that match up well with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8. In addition, the latest Surface Pro device is a tempting purchase because of Best Buy’s $200 discount, which lowers its price to $1,200 from its original price of $1,400. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you have to be quick if you want to avail the offer. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for this special price.

