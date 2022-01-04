If you’re looking for a great Surface Pro deal, Best Buy has one on the Surface Pro 8, bringing the cost of the 2-in-1 down to $948 from its original price of $1,100, which is a huge $152 savings that you can apply toward an accessory for the Pro 8 if you do decide to go for it.

If you aren’t familiar with the Surface Pro series of devices, they’re some of the best 2-in-1s on the market, functioning both as a laptop and a tablet you can easily carry around with you. The Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the series, and this version offers some great internals, such as an 11th-gen Core i5, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage. The latter might be slightly on the lower side depending on your needs, and if that’s the case you can pair it with an external hard drive. The Surface Pro 8 also comes preloaded with Windows 11 — the latest Windows version — and even has dual-HD cameras to use when working from home or for virtually studying with a group, making this a great student laptop deal.

Of course, the real big highlight on the Surface Pro 8 is the touchscreen itself, which, while being 13 inches, is actually pretty powerful. For example, not only does it come with a dense 2880 x 1920 resolution but it also has a 120Hz refresh rate — not something you see often with 2-in-1s. As far as optional accessories go, there’s the Surface Slim Pen, which provides a lot of fine and granular control. That means not only can you take notes with it pretty easily but you could also do a bit of digital artwork.

All in all, the Surface Pro 8 is a great 2-in-1, whether you’re a student who needs something for studying, fun, or work. Given that Best Buy has reduced it by $152 to $948, this is the perfect time to grab it. Or if the Surface Pro 8 isn’t what you’re looking for, you can check out some of our other laptop deals for something that suits you more.

