The Surface Pro 8 just dropped to $1,000 at Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with a discount, here it is — Best Buy’s Surface Pro deals currently include a $200 price cut for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, slashing the device’s price to $1,000 from $1,200 originally. The tablet may even replace your current choice among the retailer’s laptop deals, if you decide to invest in the Surface Signature Keyboard. However, since there’s no telling how long the offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will last, you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Buy Now

Whether you’re a professional or a student, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will provide immense help in your daily tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It also features a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you can start using the device as soon as it boots up. The Surface Pro 8 can run for up to 16 hours on a single charge, and its Fast Charging technology means that you won’t be tethered to a wall socket for a long time when its battery gets low.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, however, is more than just a tablet. With the separately sold Surface Signature Keyboard attached, the device transforms into a laptop. It’s actually the top option in Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, so it’s perfect for anybody who can’t decide whether to buy a tablet or a laptop. Meanwhile, when comparing the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the advantages of the latest version of the device over its predecessors include a larger 13-inch touchscreen with smaller bezels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate, the introduction of USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, and updated components for performance that won’t let you down.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a powerful and reliable tablet, is down to $1,000 from Best Buy after a $200 discount from its original price of $1,200. The offer also falls under the top Best Buy laptop deals if you purchase the Surface Signature Keyboard. The price of the device may go back to normal sooner than you expect though, so you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about it — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for cheaper than usual.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations