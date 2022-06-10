The Surface Pro 8 is $300 off at Best Buy right now

Getting a 2-in-1 computer can completely revolutionize your workflow. These handy devices can be both a powerful laptop and a versatile tablet, making them the ideal daily driver for many people. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect convertible device, then you should be on the lookout for Surface Pro deals. For example, we found Microsoft’s newest model on sale at Best Buy. You can pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $1,300, a huge $300 discount on the regular price of $1,600. Keep reading to discover why the Surface Pro 8 is an amazing machine.

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, we called it “easily the best Windows 2-in-1 you can buy,” and we weren’t exaggerating. Not only is it beautifully designed but it’s also packed with features that put it on par with the best laptops and tablets on the market. The Surface Pro 8’s headlining feature is its fantastic display. It has a beautiful high-resolution 120Hz screen with Microsoft’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio. The high refresh rate gives you a buttery smooth navigation experience and provides excellent responsiveness for drawing and note-taking. The tall display gives you plenty of room to multitask without needing to dock it to an external display.

The Surface Pro 8 is also a fantastic performer. This configuration comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, a fast chip with excellent performance for common tasks. It’s paired with 16GB of fast LPDDR4X memory. Whether you’re creating documents, running spreadsheets, or even doing photo editing, you can expect robust performance with little to no hiccups, even when you’re on the go. This also has two versatile Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed external storage or even an eGPU, along with an easily accessible SSD slot so you can add more storage when needed.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a no-brainer, especially at its current sale price. Today, you can get it at Best Buy for only $1,300, a significant $300 off the standard price tag of $1,600. That’s easily one of the best laptop deals around right now. So if you’re interested, hit the Buy Now button below while you still can.

