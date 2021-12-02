If you’ve just upgraded your PC, you should have taken advantage of Cyber Monday monitor deals to get a display that will give justice to the increased processing power. If you weren’t able to do so, the good news is that you can still avail some of the best Cyber Monday deals for monitors, including Walmart’s $71 discount for the 27-inch MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor that brings its price down to $188 from its original price of $259. It may be a mistake that the deal’s still live as it was supposed to end on Cyber Monday, so if you want to buy the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor for cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

After upgrading your gaming PC or buying a new one to replace your aging machine, you shouldn’t forget to also purchase a monitor that’s worthy of your computer’s capabilities. You don’t have to pay full price for one though, especially if you’ve already spent most of your budget. A highly recommended option is the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor, which features a 27-inch screen with Full HD resolution so that you can better appreciate the graphics of today’s games. In addition, the monitor’s IPS panel optimizes color and brightness to improve your viewing experience. If you’ve been stuck on an old monitor for far too long, it’s probably a good idea to purchase this monitor so that you’ll no longer have to squint to make out small details, and so that you can enjoy vivid colors and brightness, not only on the games that you play but also on websites you browse and streaming content you watch.

To provide an even bigger boost to the gaming monitor’s capabilities, it offers a 144Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide. It also comes with a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the gaming monitor shows image transitions. With a high refresh rate and a low response time like the best gaming monitors, the MSI Optix G272 displays smooth movements, without screen tearing and staggered frame rates — all providing you with an edge over bosses in single-player games and against your opponents in multiplayer online matches.

The MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor’s other features include Night Vision, which brings out the fine detail in the darker areas of the game that you’re playing, and Game Mode, which will let you choose between different gaming styles to bring out the best visual effects possible on the screen.

Last but not least, the design of the MSI Optix G272 gaming monitor is worth noting. It’s simple and sleek, with narrow bezels on three sides of the screen, eliminating distractions and creating a more immersive experience when you’re looking at the display. The gaming monitor’s stand, meanwhile, is solid but doesn’t take up too much space, reducing clutter on your desk.

