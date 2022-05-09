This MSI gaming laptop with a 3050 GPU is $400 off today

A gaming laptop combines a portable form factor and a desktop-caliber gaming experience, making it the perfect entry point into the world of PC gaming. There are a lot of fantastic gaming laptop deals around nowadays, many of which will let you play modern triple-A titles without breaking the bank. One of the best offers we found is this MSI computer on sale at Best Buy. Today, you can pick up the MSI Sword with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for just $800, a $400 discount on the regular price of $1,200. Keep reading to discover what makes this laptop such an amazing value.

The MSI Sword is one of the best gaming laptops in this price range, with an excellent balance of price, performance, and features that make it the ideal entry-level gaming computer. This configuration is equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, an octa-core, 16-thread chip with a max boost speed of up to 4.60GHz. That’s an excellent chip for both gaming and productivity, so you can easily do homework, browse the web, or edit photos on this laptop when you’re not playing. It’s paired with 8GB of DDR4 memory for general multitasking and handling demanding games, along with 512GB of storage for your installers and documents.

However, as with any gaming laptop, the real star of the show is the GPU. The Sword comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, an upgraded entry-level graphics card that provides fantastic gaming performance across all kinds of titles. So whether you’re playing a fast-paced e-sports shooter or an immersive 3D adventure, you’ll get smooth frame rates, stable performance, and stunning 3D graphics thanks to the power of the 3050 Ti. On top of that, this MSI laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS 144Hz display so you can take full advantage of the extra frames generated by the GPU. As a result, you’ll get stutter-free gaming whether you’re on the native panel or an external display.

This is an excellent pick for all gamers, whether this is their first gaming laptop or an upgrade to an existing device. You can get the MSI Sword with the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for just $800 — that’s $400 off the standard price. Hit the Buy Now button below as soon as you can because there’s no telling when this deal ends!

