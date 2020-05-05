You can enjoy a 4K TV experience with more than 500,000 shows and movies at your disposal when you use any of Roku’s finest streaming devices for every budget. The Roku Express HD, Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K, and Roku Ultra are as cheap as $24 at Amazon today, all of which let you explore the most popular streaming services, including Disney+.

Roku Express HD — $24, was $30

If you’re not one for grand cinematics and are only looking for access to Roku’s expansive collection of entertainment media, then the Roku Express is what you need.

While it lacks the most functionality on our list and is as barebones as far as streaming services go, it’s still a perfectly good option for the home theater enthusiast on a budget. Its main drawback is its lack of 4K and HDR support, which means that if you aren’t content with Full HD 1080p resolution for all your movies and TV shows, with up to 60fps for any games, then you might need to aim a little higher. However, if you aren’t very particular with the quality, then you won’t have a problem.

Where it compensates for average visuals, however, is its sound quality. All the Roku streaming devices on our list are equipped with Dolby Audio and DTS for decent auditory output, so you can relish in the absence of poor, lossy sound. If you have a mobile device in hand, you can even opt to download the free Roku mobile app to transform your phone or tablet into a second remote if the provided one is a bit too lacking for your taste. While the remote doesn’t have any voice automation, your phone does. This means that you can use your phone to look up specific shows, control playback, and more without ever lifting a finger. You can even take this a step further by integrating Alexa if you have an applicable smart speaker like the Echo Dot.

If you’re only in the market for your entertainment fix on a budget, then you can’t go wrong with the Roku Express. Head on over to Amazon and add it to your cart today for as low as $24.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K — $39, was $60

The Roku Express is undoubtedly lacking in some fields, so if you want something far more robust, then the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K is definitely what you’re looking for.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K is the most budget-friendly option available in Roku’s fine selection of streaming devices that offers 4K resolution with up to 60fps and HDR support, so you can enjoy all your favorite shows and movies at the highest commercially available quality for maximum enjoyment. The picture quality is beautifully crisp and clear, with no dead pixels in sight. Its wireless long-range connectivity also vastly outperforms the Express’, capable of being used in just about any room in the house, no matter what floor you’re on. As with the Roku Express, this streaming device is equipped with Dolby Audio and DTS for a well-rounded viewing experience.

The included remote also comes with something that the Express’ lacked: Voice recognition and controls for the TV and volume. You can use these to have greater power over how you want to watch your shows and movies with greater ease thanks to the voice-automated controls. Additionally, the mobile Roku app will also allow you to use your mobile device as a second remote if you ever lose the first one. If you live in a noise-sensitive environment or are having a late-night binge session, you can even play the audio straight from your phone or tablet instead of the TV for personalized private listening.

If you want a taste of one of the most sought-after streaming device brands without paying a penny more for 4K and HDR-amplified entertainment, then the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K is a must-have. You can check it out on Amazon where it’s currently on sale at $39 from its retail price of $60.

Roku Ultra — $85, was $100

Whether you’re a movie buff looking to shell out for the best premium streaming device available, the Roku Ultra provides everything the Streaming Stick+ does, but better — and it doesn’t even cost a fortune.

It’s capable of streaming content in breathtaking Ultra HD 4K resolution, with support for HDR 10 video formats, so you can get the most out of your content. The sound quality is also taken care of with Dolby Atmos audio for surround sound capabilities that will complete the audio-visual entertainment package. Its connectivity, however, is where the Roku Ultra sets itself apart from the Streaming Stick+. Not only does it have the maximum available wireless connection of all the Roku devices, it even has an Ethernet port for improved streaming speeds. The Roku Ultra is also the only one to have an SD and USB ports for external devices and additional storage for any local content you might have, photos and videos included.

Another perk is the Ultra’s lost remote functionality that allows you to turn your remote into a beeping alarm with a press of the button, no matter where it is. Additionally, the remote has triple the functionality of the Express’ with a variety of new controls. These include options for volume, muting, and private listening. It’s even equipped with voice recognition, so you can browse the multitude of content without moving a muscle. For greater convenience, you can use your phone or smart speaker as auxiliary controls with the Roku mobile app and Alexa support, respectively. This way, you don’t get left empty-handed if the remote ever ends up under the couch. Most importantly, the remote comes with its own premium JBL headphones and appropriate socket, so you can enjoy your movies on the TV but enjoy them privately.

If you think you deserve the best entertainment medium available, then you need to get the Roku Ultra. You can find it on sale for $15 off its retail price on Amazon where it’s selling for $85.

