Amazon slashes $130 off these automatically rechargeable Neato robot vacuums

Sometimes there are just so many things to do and not enough time to do it all. Household chores, for that matter, are more often than not the last thing any of us would want to do after a demanding day at work. While we can’t wiggle our way out of the responsibility of maintaining our homes, we could at least make the load lighter as we leave floor care to a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba may be a popular choice with both high-end and low-end models. A newcomer such as Neato matches up and strikes the balance as it hits the midrange market.

Right now, you can make room for a hands-free clean without missing out on savings as Amazon slashes $130 off the Neato Botvac D4 and D6 Robot Vacuums. You may even qualify to knock off another $50 on top of the sale price of either vacuum with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Neato Botvac D4 — $400 ($130 off)

While most robot vacuums look like an oversized hockey puck, Neato sets themselves apart with a unique D-shaped design that allows it to access corners. Such is apparent with the D4 although it lacks side-sweeping brushes that would rid those edges of dust, it tries to make up with a large 11-inch front combo brush. Nonetheless, it’s a capable vacuum that can clean across all floor types equipped with LaserSmart mapping so you can trust it to navigate around your home — steering away from furniture and stairs. And the best part about this droid is that its lasers also enable it to see in the dark and clean in strategic straight lines instead of a random pattern. You can also set virtual barriers for places you don’t want this Botvac to travel to via no-go lines.

Like all Neato robot vacuums, the D4 can be programmed with your smartphone, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, or Google Home while you can always schedule a clean from anywhere through the Neato app as much as you can switch from eco to turbo mode. However, in exchange for higher power, its battery life of 75 minutes gets cut down to 55 minutes which could be deemed ideal for a 500-square foot home according to our review. The job gets done no matter what as it only pauses cleaning and resumes immediately when it has gotten enough juice. Moreover, it is built to auto-recharge twice during a cleaning cycle.

Normally priced at $530, you can come home to spotless floors for $130 less on Amazon

Neato Botvac D6 — $600 ($130 off)

If you have a couple more bucks to spare, you might want to upgrade your clean with the D6. It packs all the great features of the D4 and takes it more than a few notches higher as it can now tackle pet hair. And with ultra-performance filters made of HEPA material that guarantees those tiny particles your furry friends drag in stays trapped in its large 0.7-liter dust bin, along with 99.9% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns. The 12-inch spiral combo brush is also a step up that works hand in hand with a side-mounted brush that gets close to the wall so nothing gets missed which is why it comes as no surprise that it is our editor’s pick as the best robot vac for edges and corners. In terms of mapping, its lasers now have the capacity to store up to three floorplans plus the ability to create your own for a customized clean.

Neato’s D6 may not be the most careful of bots as cited by our review since it is prone to bumps, thankfully, it has spring-loaded plastic bumpers that provide ample shock absorption and the app has a setting for it to be more cautious. It boasts 33% more power than its predecessors with a running time of up to 120 minutes. The D6, like the D4, is amenable to perpetual updates through the app so you can rest assured that you’re always geared with its latest features.

Leave the tedious task of vacuuming to the D6 for just $600 instead of $730 when you order it from Amazon.

