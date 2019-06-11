Digital Trends
Target throws in a free 3DS game of your choice when you buy a Nintendo 2DS

Lucas Coll
nintendo 2ds free game bundle deal 2

The Nintendo 3DS looks to be entering the twilight of its life now as the iconic Japanese game maker has shifted focus to its wildly popular Switch console. That might be sad news for owners of the 3DS and its cheaper two-dimensional sibling, the 2DS, but for those who haven’t ever owned one of these fantastic handhelds, it also offers opportunities for deals on one of them, like this high-value bundle offer from Target which gives you a Nintendo 2DS handheld system, a copy of New Super Mario Bros. 2, and a second game of your choice — all for $80.

Following the release of the original 3DS, Nintendo responded to criticism and skepticism regarding the handheld’s stereoscopic 3D feature by re-vamping the technology with the New 3DS and releasing an alternative, the Nintendo 2DS, which lacked stereoscopic 3D altogether. This particular Nintendo 2DS has a hinge-less design and is actually the only one currently available in North America featuring the smaller screens that are similar in size to the original DS and 3DS handhelds, making it a fine alternative to the XL models for gamers who find those to be too bulky.

Along with a pre-installed copy of New Super Mario Bros. 2, this Nintendo 2DS bundle comes with a second free game of your choice – more than a few of which hold top spots on our list of the 25 best games for the 3DS. These are all top-rated titles featuring famous first-party Nintendo franchises like Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Star Fox, Donkey Kong, and Luigi’s Mansion, as well as a couple unique standalone titles like Super Mario Maker and Ultimate NES Remix.

As we noted above, Nintendo has shifted its attention away from the 3DS in favor of the newer Switch. We don’t know how much longer Nintendo plans to continue supporting the 3DS and 2DS, but it’s very likely that they will start disappearing from shelves in the next couple years – if you’ve been thinking about getting one of these, now’s the time. You won’t be able to enjoy the stereoscopic 3D feature that’s present on the 3DS, but it’s hard to argue with a Nintendo gaming system that only costs $80 and comes with a couple free games to boot.

