Digital Trends
Gaming

Is this it for the Nintendo 3DS? No new first-party games in the works

Aaron Mamiit
By

There is no official announcement that the Nintendo 3DS is winding down, but the contents of a financial briefing by the video game company hinted that the handheld console is nearing the end of its rope.

More specifically, it is the lack of content regarding the Nintendo 3DS in the briefing that signals the decline of the handheld console, according to Kotaku.

In the same briefing last year, Nintendo said that it would “continue the 3DS business,” and just before the meeting, Nintendo revealed new titles for the console such as Luigi’s Mansion and WarioWare Gold. This was after the 3DS posted U.S. sales of over 750,000 units in December 2017, the highest total for the system since December 2014, as part of an incredibly strong holiday season for Nintendo.

However, in this year’s version of the briefing, Nintendo did not mention the 3DS at all, with no game announcements beforehand.

“We have nothing new to announce regarding first-party software for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems,” a spokesperson said in an email to Kotaku. “We can confirm that new software is coming from third-party publishers.”

The previously announced Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn may turn out to be the final first-party game for the 3DS, and the only third-party game in the works is Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth. It appears that Nintendo is moving on from the handheld console, as it turns its focus on the massively successful Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has supported the 3DS longer than many expected, but with the release of the Nintendo Switch and the company’s push into mobile gaming, the handheld console’s days became numbered.

The Nintendo 3DS, which was released in 2011, has sold about 75 million units. Combined with the Nintendo DS, the second best-selling video game system of all time at 154 million units, just 1 million behind the PlayStation 2, the DS family has sold about 230 million consoles.

It remains to be seen if this is really the end for the Nintendo 3DS, but it appears that the only thing missing is an official announcement to confirm the handheld system’s retirement. Here is a look back at the 25 best 3DS games, for fans who would like to stroll down memory lane.

Don't Miss

The best PS4 games (April 2019)
corsair glaive rgb pro and ironclaw wireless gaming mouse
Computing

Corsair’s Ironclaw, Glaive gaming mice are tuned for performance and comfort

Corsair is adding wireless capabilities to its Ironclaw gaming mouse this year, while the Glaive RGB Pro has been updated for maximum comfort with thoughtful ergonomics. Both mice feature accurate tracking and durable buttons.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite avengers endgame challenges iron man repulsors infinity stones 3
Gaming

Become your favorite Avenger and tackle this week's Fortnite Endgame challenges

The Fortnite Avengers Endgame event is finally here! Players can play as either the heroes or Thanos' army. This limited time event comes with its own challenges including using Iron Man's repulsors, collecting Infinity Stones, and much…
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite week 9 challenges fortnite dance between 3 ice sculptures dinosaurs hot springs
Gaming

Equip your favorite dance emote for this week's Fortnite challenge guide

The Fortnite week 9 challenges are here as we near the end of season 9. One of the biggest challenges tasks is to dance between three ice sculptures, dinosaurs, and hot springs. We are going to help you find these locations and complete…
Posted By Cody Perez
episode 117 screen shot 2019 04 25 at 11 28 53 am
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa knows where you live, lab-grown meat, and more

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss how Amazon Alexa's audit team has access to locations, additions to Verizon's 5G road map, the future of food technology, a review of Sony's 8K TV, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
respawn star wars news jedifallenorder3
Gaming

Here is all the latest information on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment's next game is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Here's everything we know about the third-person action-adventure game, including information on the trailer, gameplay, characters, and release date.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PS5 PS4 release launch fiscal year report analysis sales
Gaming

Sony’s fiscal year report confirms no PS5 launch before March 2020

Sony recently released its consolidated financial results and there were some enlightening takeaways regarding the PlayStation 5. The company is planning to spend operating incoming on its next generation, but not on the marketing.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iPad Pro games Infinity Blade III
Mobile

Put the latest iPad Pro to the test with these great games

Did you recently purchase the 11-inch iPad Pro, or are you enjoying the 12.9-inch version? Maybe you've got an older iPad Pro. We've rounded up a few of the best iPad Pro games to take advantage of that raw processing power and huge screen.
Posted By Simon Hill
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
miyamoto on mario movie super odysses header
Gaming

Every Super Mario game, ranked from most memorable to most forgettable

Nintendo's Mario series is among the longest-running in video game history. We've decided to rank all Super Mario games from best to worst, focusing on platforming games that star the red-capped plumber himself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
what is the madden curse 20 patrick mahomes
Gaming

Will Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes fall victim to the Madden Curse?

Join us as we take a tour through the long-running history of the Madden Curse — and Tom Brady's recent accolades. We all know John Madden is a longtime NFL talent, but is he also an agent of dark forces?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Rick Marshall
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
Amazon sale SanDisk SSD solid state drive storage deals
News

Amazon drops prices on SanDisk solid-state drives by up to $140

If storage is what you seek, Amazon has a handful of deals on SSDs for you. SanDisk solid-state drives of various sizes are discounted up to $140 off and PC, Xbox One, and PS4 gamers can all benefit.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.