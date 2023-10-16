 Skip to main content
This new retro console will let you play Nintendo 64 games in 4K

Tomas Franzese
By
The first image of the Analogue 3D.
Analogue

The Analogue 3D is a new piece of hardware that will be able to play Nintendo 64 games in 4K. It’s scheduled to launch sometime in 2024.

The Analogue 3D is being made by the same company that made the Analogue Pocket, an aftermarket gaming handheld that could natively play cartridges from retro gaming handhelds. The Analogue 3D will do the same for Nintendo 64 cartridges, allowing people to place the Nintendo 64 games they own in it to play them at up to a 4K resolution without the need for emulation. It will also have “original display modes” that target the look specific cathode-ray tubes would have given.

The website for the Analogue 3D reveals a bit more information and confirms that it will have its own OS and wireless Bluetooth support. A controller for the Analogue 3D is also teased on the website, although the console will have “original-style controller ports” that will presumably let people plug their own Nintendo 64 controllers in. Analogue also promises compatibility with cartridges from every region, so those who manage to pick one up don’t have to worry about anything being region-locked, unlike with an actual Nintendo 64.

Although the Analogue Pocket eventually got support for handhelds like the Game Gear and Atari Lynx, it seems like the Analogue 3D will only be compatible with Nintendo 64 games for the time being. Its design has not been fully unveiled yet either, with an image only showing one side of the console. 

The Analogue 3D is not available for preorder yet, although it does have a 2024 release window.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
