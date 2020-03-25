The best new games to play on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

The past few months have been great for the gaming industry, with excellent titles becoming available across a wide range of genres. Whether you’re looking for a game to help you relax or one filled with high-octane shootouts, there’s probably something that will fit your needs. Although a few high-profile releases were delayed to later in the year — including Final Fantasy VII Remake — there are still plenty of games to sink your teeth into.

Here are the 10 best new video game releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Available on the Nintendo Switch

What better way to whittle away the hours than on your own deserted island? Giving players more freedom than ever before, New Horizons offers plenty of unique content to explore. Catch some fish, terraform the island, invite villagers to become your neighbors, or just take a relaxing walk on the beach. The Animal Crossing series has always tried to provide a laid-back experience, and somehow New Horizons manages to do that while also giving players a tremendous amount of responsibility. Newcomers to the series will find much to love, while series veterans can jump right into the deep end and start paying off their debts.

Read our full Animal Crossing: New Horizons review

Doom Eternal

Available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

Released on the same day as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal couldn’t be more opposite. There are no beaches. There are no friendly animal villagers. Instead, players are surrounded by hordes of ungodly demons. Prepare to rip, tear, and shoot your way through meticulously crafted levels. You can even take the action online to partake in frenetic multiplayer action.

Read our full Doom Eternal review

Call of Duty: Warzone

Available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Although it’s not technically a new game–– more so a fresh game mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Warzone is a free to play battle royale experience. You don’t need to own Modern Warfare to enjoy the 150-player shootouts, but it will give you certain added benefits. Players will team up into squads of three as they vie to be the last crew standing. It’s the typical Call of Duty action that the world has come to expect, but it also introduces several new twists on the battle royale formula. Players who are eliminated, for example, can fight there way back into the match by winning a one-vs-one showdown in the Gulag.

Read our full Call of Duty: Warzone review

Nioh 2

Available on PlayStation 4

Traverse Sengoku-era Japan as you slay terrifying monsters in this tense action-RPG. It’s a brutal game that caters to a hardcore audience but is an incredible experience for those brave enough to pick up their controller. With more than 50 hours of content, you’ll be a master samurai by the time the credits roll.

MLB The Show 20

Available on PlayStation 4

With pretty much all sports cancelled until further notice, now is a great time to fill that void with a good sports game. MLB The Show is the go-to series for baseball fans and this year’s edition is another homerun. While it doesn’t introduce many groundbreaking new features, it offers plenty quality of life improvements that make it easier than ever to play like a pro.

Read our full MLB The Show 20 review

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Available on Xbox One and PC

One of the best platformers released in the past year, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, tells an emotional story about love, destiny, and friendship. Players take on the role of Ori, a white guardian spirit that must solve elaborate platforming puzzles in order to progress the story. It’s formatted like a typical Metroidvania game, meaning there are plenty of secrets to unlock and useful items to acquire.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC

The Dragon Ball franchise isn’t new to the world of video games, but it typically only dabbles in the fighting genre. Kakarot elevates the franchise to new heights, offering a massive open world to explore that’s full of Dragon Ball lore. The game is a retelling of the classic Dragon Ball Z storyline, meaning you don’t need prior knowledge of the series to understand what’s going on. Longtime fans will still find much to like, however, as they relive the story of Goku.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Available on Nintendo Switch

Fans of the Pokémon series looking for a challenge will love what’s offered in Mystery Dungeon DX. Instead of the usual battles seen in Pokémon games, Mystery Dungeon DX combat plays out like a hybrid RPG/strategy game. You’ll be tasked with piecing together a powerful team that will help you clear hazardous dungeons, each of which becomes more difficult than the last. It’s a more strategic, reimagining of the franchise than most other entries, so if you’re looking for a game to sink your teeth into, Mystery Dungeon DX is worth a look.

Read our full Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX review

Kentucky Route Zero

Available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Originally released more than seven years ago, the sprawling saga finally came to an end earlier this year. Now bundled as a single package, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition lets newcomers experience all seven episodes without having to wait months for the next chapter. The game is described on Steam as a “magical realist adventure game about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it.” It truly is a bizarre game, but one that needs to be experienced firsthand.

Journey To The Savage Planet

Available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

If nothing else, Journey to the Savage Planet is absolutely hilarious. Your main mission is to travel across planet ARY-26 and determine whether it is fit for humans. It may sound simple, but you’ll be bombarded with a quirky cast of friends and foes that make the task a bit more challenging. But with items such as a laser pistol, rocket boosters, and a “probe” at your disposal, success is all but guaranteed. When not being attacked by the native fauna, you’ll be bombarded with a satirical story that becomes more compelling the more you play.

