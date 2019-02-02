Digital Trends
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, a crossover Persona game exclusive for the Nintendo 3DS, will launch in North America on June 4, several months after its original Japanese release in November.

The announcement was made through a new trailer that was uploaded by Atlus USA to its official YouTube channel.

In addition to the North American release date, the trailer also showed off Persona Q2‘s Showtime Premium Edition, which will include a copy of the game, a collectible box, an art book, a deck of playing cards, a set of four buttons featuring the main characters of Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, and a 5-inch plush doll of Koromaru, the shiba from Persona 3.

The Persona Q2 Showtime Premium Edition will be sold for $70, while a special launch edition that includes only a copy of the game and the set of four buttons will cost $40.

Persona Q2 is a dungeon crawler RPG that features characters from the three latest Persona games. Players will take control of Joker, the protagonist of Persona 5 who will be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, to explore a series of cinematic labyrinths that serve as parodies of popular movie genres.

Persona Q2, unlike previous ports of Persona games to North America, will not feature English voice-overs. It will launch in June with Japanese voices and English subtitles, with Atlus saying that there are no plans to add English voices to the game.

No reason was given for the lack of English voices for Persona Q2. The speculation is that, with the Nintendo 3DS nearing the end of its life, it was not worth the cost to bring in the English voice actors for all the Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 characters.

Atlus has created several spin-offs from the main Persona series, with Persona Q2 announced last year alongside dancing games Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

Another alleged spin-off is apparently on the way, though details on the project remain very scarce. Atlus teased Persona 5 R at the end of December through a mysterious trailer, then said that more information about the game will be revealed in March 2019. There is a possibility that Persona 5 R is not the full title of the upcoming game.

